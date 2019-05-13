IIT-Delhi to conduct GATE 2020

GATE 2020: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi will be conducting the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020, confirms deputy director, IIT-D, M Balakrishnan. The website for registration of GATE has already been set-up, however, the link for online application will only be activated in September, 2019 as per the schedule. The official website for GATE 2020 will be gate.iitd.ac.in.

As per the usual schedule, the exam will be conducted in February first week and the admit cards will be released in January. The GATE 2019 which was conducted by IIT Madras was conducted on February 2, 3, 9 and 10, 2019. The result will is scheduled to be announced by March 2020.

The exam will be conducted on 24 subjects including Aerospace Engineering, Agricultural Engineering, Architecture and Planning, Biotechnology, Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, Mathematics and Mechanical Engineering among other subjects. A candidate is allowed to appear in only one paper in any one session.

GATE 2020: Paper pattern

The GATE 2020 will be a computer-based multiple-choice question or MCQ-based exam. Candidates will have to answer 65 questions for a total of 100 marks within three-hours’ time. The exam consists of two sections. The paper will contain questions on general aptitude (15 marks), engineering mathematics (10-13 marks) and core engineering area of the candidate.

GATE 2020: Eligibility

Based on GATE 2020 score students will be eligible for admission to IISc, and IITs at master’s and doctoral level programmes. Candidates who qualify GATE are also eligible to apply for government jobs.