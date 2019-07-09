GATE 2020: IIT-Delhi announces exam dates, applications to begin from September 3

GATE 2020: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has announced the dates of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020. The exam will be conducted on February 1, 2, 8 and 9, 2020. It is scheduled to be conducted in two shifts – forenoon shift beginning from 9:30 am and concluding at 12:30 am and afternoon shift to be conducted from 2:30 to 5:30 pm.

The applications for the same will begin from September 3 and close on September 24, 2019 at the official website, gate.iitd.ac.in. Candidates will also be given a window to make changes to their application form. The last date for requesting a change of examination city, with an additional fee is November 15, 2019. The result for the same, as per the schedule will be declared on March 16, 2020.

GATE 2020: Paper pattern

The exam will be conducted on 24 subjects including Aerospace Engineering, Agricultural Engineering, Architecture and Planning, Biotechnology, Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, Mathematics and Mechanical Engineering among other subjects. A candidate is allowed to appear in only one paper in any one session.

The GATE 2020 will be a computer-based multiple-choice question or MCQ-based exam. Candidates will have to answer 65 questions for a total of 100 marks within three-hours’ time. The exam consists of two sections. The paper will contain questions on general aptitude (15 marks), engineering mathematics (10-13 marks) and core engineering area of the candidate.