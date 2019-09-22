GATE 2020: How to prepare from September?

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Delhi will conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) on February 1, 2, 8, and 9, 2020. The registration for GATE 2020 is open until September 24, 2019, and the issuance of the admit card is due to begin from January 3, 2019.

Advertising

Now that only 4 months are left for the IIT GATE 2020, candidates need to pull up their socks. These few months are the most crucial, where one can either make it or break it.

With such a short duration in hand, candidates need to manage their time wisely and strategically. Here, is a 4-month preparation plan for GATE 2020.

3 steps to success: Key to success is – revise, take GATE mock test, and analyse performance. This is the time to attempt mock tests and sample papers. It will help in understanding where we stand at the moment and how much more preparation is needed. Practising these will naturally increase speed and efficiency. It is advised that students take mock tests / slove papers online.

Advertising

Use free online material: Throughout the web, written and video preparation material like notes, previous year question paper, etc. are available. Make use of it. These are the best sources of clear concepts.

Train your brain: Nowadays all the experts and toppers suggest one common tip – do not do anything else from studying or taking the mock tests during the exam hours. You need to train your brain to be active during the exam hours. GATE 2020 will be held from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and then at 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Ensure during these hours you are doing nothing but studying or taking mock tests.

Do not leave any topic: The aspirants who are aiming to get AIR below 100 must finish the complete syllabus once. The experts suggest that all the topics are important in GATE. The exam is very unpredictable and questions are asked from almost all the topics. Hence, if you are aiming for less than 100 AIR, set a target to finish untouched topics in the next 2 months and then use the remaining 2 months for revision.

Knowing what to study and what to leave: Know what not to study is as important as knowing what to study. Through all the topics are important in GATE but do not go beyond the syllabus, stick to it! Master general aptitude section, it is easy and fetches marks.

Time management: On the day of the exam day, you have to complete all the questions to ensure your rank. In GATE you get almost 2.7 minutes to complete 1 question. Thus make sure you complete each question in 1.5 minutes at home while practising. This way, on exam day, you will be able to complete each question in 2 or 2.5 minutes. Therefore you can pretty much complete the paper on time.