GATE 2020: How to prepare for PSUs and IITs interview round

With the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020 result having been declared and 29 candidates, including two joint toppers for civil engineering, topping the exam, the next round is the interview. Candidates who wish to study MTech at IITs and aspire to work with PSUs will have to clear the next round.

The interview session for PSUs and IITs are completely different and call for different aptitudes. Talking to indianexpress.com, Akhand Swaroop Pandit, CEO of online learning platform Catalyst Group commented, “For PSU, candidates will have to clear an interview, personality test and group discussions (GD). The GD is the most critical round for recruitment as the interviewer assesses candidates’ knowledge on current affairs, their aptitude, team player skills and personality. To crack these rounds, candidates need to follow news and should have an informed opinion on latest developments.”

For IITs, however, the criteria is different. “There is no specific preparation strategy to crack interview for IITs. The professors want to gauge candidates’ interests. Since there is high drop-out in IITs, as students take admission and then dropout once they get a job in PSUs, IITs are becoming serious on cracking down on students who wish to pursue MTech and have academic ambitions,” he remarked.

Harshita Khurana, English faculty at Oliveboard believes basic interview etiquette, including a formal attire, proper documentation, good body language, firm handshake, greeting, etc, are also critical. Even as one is confident in subject knowledge, it is always better to be prepared.

“Prepare for basic questions such as self-introduction. One can write down what they want to say and make a mental note of the key points. One should not fumble when introducing themselves. Generic words such as team-player, etc should be avoided unless you have an incident to support it. It is advisable to go for mock interview rounds to built up confidence and be prepared,” she suggested.

She added, “When it comes to IITs, it is important to know your subject well. Also, expect to be questioned on one’s learning from their degree along with subject knowledge, in both interviews. For the job, one should be familiar with the company, along with the latest happenings in the sector.”

