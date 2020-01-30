GATE 2020 from February 1: How to gain grasp over speed, accuracy

GATE 2020 will be held from February 1, 2020 GATE 2020 will be held from February 1, 2020

GATE 2020: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Delhi) is all set to conduct GATE 2020 on February 1, 2, 8, and 9. On these four days, exams for 25 subjects will be held. On each day, papers will be held in two sessions, forenoon from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, and afternoon from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

After the exam, on the date decided by IIT-Delhi, candidates will get the GATE 2020 answer keys along with question papers, for all subjects. Every year the organising IIT publishes PDF files of both on the official website of the year, and also provides them free of cost on the website of the next exam.

The GATE 2020 result will be declared on or before March 16. It may be noted that besides marks calculation as per the key, the GATE score formula will be used to calculate the final score.

Your first target is to clear the cutoff of GATE exam which decides whether you qualify or not, and the second target is to score as high as possible — a good rank means better chances of IIT admission / PSU job.

With the exam deadline breathing down the neck, here are some last minute tips:

1. Solve previous year question papers and answer keys

The last few days must be totally dedicated to practicing previous years’ papers. When you practice each set, crosscheck your answers with the help of a GATE answer key against the paper you have practiced. The motive is to gain grasp over speed and accuracy.

2. Practice GATE Mock Tests

Mix your practice of solving previous year’s GATE papers with practicing online GATE mock tests. GATE 2020 will be an online exam, thus practicing more and more online mock test series will held you get used to the online exam pattern.

3. Revise from notes and do not start anything new now

With the help of your notes, revise the important points. Make sure not to mug up anything rather develop an understanding of the concepts and understand how to use the formulas.

4. Don’t just read, strategise

Last-minute revision cannot be fruitful if it is not accompanied with a strategy. Analyse properly what is the duration of the question, how many questions will come in the exam, what type of questions will come in the exam. GATE has 65 questions and all the questions are to be answered in 3 hours. Thus, per question, you get 2.8 mins (approx). Your strategy should be to complete one question in 2 minutes to complete the entire exam on time. Also, decide the chronology of attempting the sections in the exam.

5. Be effective

Utilising the time and covering maximum topics of the GATE syllabus during revision must be the aim for the last few days. Or else no good can come out of the last-minute struggle. Thus have a plan of action, divide the time between effective study hours and other activities. Stick to the schedule and avoid all distractions.

6. Flash cards to revise anytime and anywhere with anyone

You can take the help of your friends, family or siblings to quiz you on important GATE topics / formulas / concepts. Make flash cards and ask them to quiz you. This will be a lighter way to help you revise for the exam day.

7. Maintain a good schedule on the exam day

Start early, have a healthy breakfast and start your revisions as early as possible. Utilise as many extra hours you can, to revise the important notes, chapters, practice questions, solving doubts, etc.

Lastly, relax and revise. Do not attempt questions in which you are not confident as there is negative marking and this will deplete your score. Do not panic or guess your answers. Lastly, a day or two before the exam day, you must also track your exam centre. Keep in mind the possibility of unexpected traffic conditions and hence you should visit the test centre a day or two in advance.

