GATE 2020 correction window to open from tomorrow: How to make changes in application form

GATE 2020: Candidates who have applied for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020 can edit their application form and make changes in it from tomorrow – October 15 at the official website, gate.iitd.ac.in. Only minor changes will be allowed in the application form, as per the officials from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi — the exam conducting institute.

Advertising

Candidates can also make changes in the exam city allotted to them till November 15, however, an additional fee will be applicable. The application process, including the late fee, has been closed and the admit card will be released on January 3, 2020, as per the official notification.

In video| MTech fee hike row: All you need to know

GATE 2020: How to make changes

Step 1: Visit the official website, gate.iitd.ac.in

Step 2: Log-in to candidate dashboard

Step 3: Open application form, click on edit

Step 4: Make changes, review and submit

GATE 2020 mock test, previous year question papers

GATE 2020: Exam pattern

The GATE 2020 will be a computer-based multiple-choice question or MCQ-based exam. Candidates will have to answer 65 questions for a total of 100 marks within three-hours’ time. The exam consists of two sections. The paper will contain questions on general aptitude (15 marks), engineering mathematics (10-13 marks) and core engineering area of the candidate.

Those who clear the exam will be able to apply for admission for the MTech courses at IITs and IISc as well as jobs across PSUs. As per a report by the indianexpress.com, 15-20 per cent seats across IITs go vacant every year as IITs and PSUs fail to synchronise their enrolment process. The seven old IITs alone had 280 vacant seats across MTech courses in 2017, though a fall from the highs of 669 in 2015 and 639 in 2016.