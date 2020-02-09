GATE 2020 to conclude today: Analysis of shift one –‘Paper was moderate’

Check paper analysis of GATE 2020. Representational Image/ File Check paper analysis of GATE 2020. Representational Image/ File

GATE 2020: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020 will be end on Sunday, February 9, 2020. The shift one just concluded and, according to the candidates, the paper was moderate. Over 1.5 lakh candidates appeared for the GATE examination this year.

In the civil engineering paper, “The level of the exam was moderate. There are two sections in the paper, General Aptitude section, and Technical section. The level of General Aptitude section was Easy while the level of Technical section was Moderate.” MN Ramesh, Academic Head and VP (GATE and ESE Exams) at Gradeup said.

The paper had maximum questions from Soil Engineering and Environment. “Maximum questions were asked from Soil Engineering and Environment and few were easy and remaining were moderate. The paper had 25 numerical type questions,” the expert mentioned.

The examination is conducted for admission to MTech courses across IITs, IISc and other colleges as well as apply for jobs in PSUs. The cut-off for civil engineering is expected to range between 28 to 30.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi is conducting the exam this year. The results are scheduled to be declared on March 16, 2020 on the official website, gate.iitd.ac.in.

In India, over 50 public sector undertakings (PSUs) directly hire on the basis of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) scores. The jobs offer stability and have lots of perks such as travel allowances, healthcare facilities, EPFO, and foreign vacation leaves.

