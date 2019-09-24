GATE 2020 registration without late fee closing today: Check application process, paper pattern, application fee, other details

GATE 2020: The online application process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020 will be closed on Tuesday, September 24. The candidates can apply through the website, gate.iitd.ac.in till 6 pm. Meanwhile, the candidates can submit their applications till October 1 with the late fee.

This year, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi will be conducting the GATE on February 1, 2 and 8 and 9. This year, a new exam of biomedical engineering has been added to the list of 24 papers.

GATE 2020 will be conducted on 24 subjects including Aerospace Engineering, Agricultural Engineering, Architecture and Planning, Biotechnology, Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, Mathematics and Mechanical Engineering among other subjects. A candidate is allowed to appear in only one paper in any one session.

GATE 2020: Paper pattern

The GATE 2020 will be a computer-based multiple-choice question or MCQ-based exam. Candidates will have to answer 65 questions for a total of 100 marks within three-hours’ time. The exam consists of two sections. The paper will contain questions on general aptitude (15 marks), engineering mathematics (10-13 marks) and core engineering area of the candidate.

GATE 2020 application form: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, gate.iitd.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘gate online application portal click here’

Step 3: Click on ‘register here’ at the end of the new page

Step 4: Fill in details, register

Step 5: Sign-in using registered id

Step 6: Fill form, upload images

Step 7: Make payment

GATE 2020: Application fee

The candidates will have to pay Rs 1,500 as fee which will be hiked to Rs 2,000 post-September 24. For the females and reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 750 and the late fee is Rs 1,250. For those appearing in Addis Abada, Colombo, Dhaka and Kathmandu exam centre the fee will be US$50 and for Dubai and Singapore candidates the fee is US$100. The late fee for these candidates will be US$70 and US$120.

The result for the same, as per the schedule will be declared on March 16, 2020. The GATE score is valid until three years of the announcement of the result.