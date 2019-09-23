GATE 2020 applications closing tomorrow, know how to apply

GATE 2020: The application process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020 will be closing on September 24 without any late fee at the official website, gate.iitd.ac.in. Candidates, however, can submit applications till October 1 but will have to pay the late fee.

This year, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi will be conducting the GATE on February 1, 2 and 8 and 9. This year, a new exam of Biomedical engineering has been added to the list of 24 papers.

GATE 2020 application form: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, gate.iitd.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘gate online application portal click here’

Step 3: Click on ‘register here’ at the end of the new page

Step 4: Fill in details, register

Step 5: Sign-in using registered id

Step 6: Fill form, upload images

Step 7: Make payment

GATE 2020: Application Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 1,500 as fee which will be hiked to Rs 2,000 post-September 24. For the females and reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 750 and the late fee is Rs 1,250. For those appearing in Addis Abada, Colombo, Dhaka and Kathmandu exam centre the fee will be US$50 and for Dubai and Singapore candidates the fee is US$100. The late fee for these candidates will be US$70 and US$120.

The result for the same, as per the schedule will be declared on March 16, 2020. The GATE score is valid until three years of the announcement of the result.