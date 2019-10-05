GATE 2020 applications closing today: Check how to apply, exam pattern

GATE 2020: Today is the last day to apply for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020. Those who submit their applications today will have to pay a hiked fee as late charges will also be applicable. Instead of Rs 1500, candidates will have to pay Rs 2000 as application fee. For reserved category candidates, the fee is up from Rs 750 to Rs 1250.

Advertising

Interested candidates can apply at gate.iitd.ac.in. This year the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi is conducting the exam. The IIT-Delhi director has said that one million candidates are expected to register for the exam this year. Those who clear GATE will be eligible for admission to MTech courses across IITs and will also be eligible for jobs at PSU (public sector undertaking).

Those who are yet to apply can follow these steps –

GATE 2020: How to apply online

Step 1: Visit the official website, gate.iitd.ac.in

Advertising

Step 2: Click on the link ‘gate online application portal click here’

Step 3: Click on ‘register here’ at the end of the new page

Step 4: Fill in details, register

Step 5: Sign-in using registered id

Step 6: Fill form, upload images

Step 7: Make payment

. The exam will be conducted on February 1, 2, 8 and 9, 2020. It is scheduled to be conducted in two shifts – forenoon shift beginning from 9:30 am and concluding at 12:30 am and afternoon shift to be conducted from 2:30 to 5:30 pm. This year, a new exam of biomedical engineering has been added to the list of 24 papers. The result for the same, as per the schedule will be declared on March 16, 2020. The GATE score is valid until three years of the announcement of the result.

The GATE 2020 will be a computer-based multiple-choice question or MCQ-based exam. Candidates will have to answer 65 questions for a total of 100 marks within three-hours’ time. The exam consists of two sections. The paper will contain questions on general aptitude (15 marks), engineering mathematics (10-13 marks) and core engineering area of the candidate.