GATE 2020 application form released by IIT Delhi: Check how to apply, eligibility, exam pattern

GATE 2020 application form: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi released the application form for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020 at its official website, gate.iitd.ac.in. The applications can be submitted till September 24 without late fee, according to the official notification.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 1, 2 and 8 and 9. It will be conducted in two shifts, morning shift will be held from 9:30 to 12:30 while the afternoon shift will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

GATE 2020 mock test, sample question paper

GATE 2020 application form: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, gate.iitd.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘gate online application portal click here’

Step 3: Click on ‘register here’ at the end of the new page

Step 4: Fill in details, register

Step 5: Sign-in using registered id

Step 6: Fill form, upload images

Step 7: Make payment

GATE 2020: Application Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 1500, the fee will be hiked to Rs 2000 post-September 24. Female candidates and for reserved category candidates the fee is Rs 750 and the late fee is Rs 1250.

GATE 2020: New subject added

This year a new paper of Biomedical Engineering (BM) has been added to the list of 24 exams and hence from this year onwards GATE will be conducted over 25 subjects including Aerospace Engineering, Agricultural Engineering, Architecture and Planning, Biotechnology, Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, Mathematics and Mechanical Engineering among other subjects. A candidate is allowed to appear in only one paper in any one session.

GATE 2020: Documents needed

— Date of birth

— Address proof

— Eligibility degree details

— GATE subject

— GATE exam city

— Scanned copy of disability certificate, if application

— Scanned copy of reservation certificate

— Photograph

— Scanned copy of degrees

— Scanned copies of NOC from employer (at time of result)

— Scanned copy of work experience

GATE is conducted by IISC and seven IITs (Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee) on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India.