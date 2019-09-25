GATE 2020 application deadline with normal fee extended till September 28

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has extended the last date to submit the application for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE). In its recent notice, IIT-Delhi – the exam conducting institute stated, “Because of heavy traffic load in the GATE application portal, the last date of application with normal fees has been extended up to September 28.”

Earlier, the date was extended from September 24 to 26. Meanwhile, the candidates can submit their applications till October 1 with the late fee. The candidates will have to pay Rs 1,500 as fee which will be hiked to Rs 2,000 after September 26. For the females and reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 750 and the late fee is Rs 1,250.

GATE 2020 application form: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, gate.iitd.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘gate online application portal click here’

Step 3: Click on ‘register here’ at the end of the new page

Step 4: Fill in details, register

Step 5: Sign-in using registered id

Step 6: Fill form, upload images

Step 7: Make payment

The GATE 2020 will be a computer-based multiple-choice question or MCQ-based exam. Candidates will have to answer 65 questions for a total of 100 marks within three-hours’ time. The exam consists of two sections. The paper will contain questions on general aptitude (15 marks), engineering mathematics (10-13 marks) and core engineering area of the candidate.