GATE 2020 answer key released LIVE Updates: How to check marks before result is announced

GATE 2020 Answer Key LIVE Updates: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has released the preliminary answer key for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020 today – February 18. The answer key was scheduled to be announced on February 19, however, it has been preponed and will be published today at gate.iitd.ac.in. The entrance exam was held on February 1, 2, and 8 and 9. The GATE 2020 question papers have already been uploaded on the official website today.
Students can now raise objections against the GATE 2020 answer key. The objection raising window will be open till February 21, as per the official schedule. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 500 per objection. The objections will be studied and those which are considered to be right will be incorporated in the final answer key. GATE 2020 Result based on the final answer key will be out on March 16.
Those who clear GATE will be eligible to take admission in MTech courses at IITs, IISc and several other institutes, as well as they, will be eligible to appear for jobs at several public sector undertaking (PSUs). From past several years, MTech seats at IITs are going vacant up to 20 per cent. To curb this, IITs had increased their fee for MTech, however, it was rolled back due to protest by aspirants.
Clearing the GATE is not enough, one has to go through interview rounds. While the IITs try to judge aptitude for academics and seriousness for studies, the PSUs try to assess physical fitness and aptitude. Thus, it is only first step in right direction.
Last year the cut-off for general category varied from 26.7 (EC) to 44.5 (GS). To be able to qualify for a good institute or secure a job at PSU one needs to have over 30 marks on an average.
Since IIT Delhi has released the response sheet and question papers, and the answer key is expected anytime soon. Candidates can check their marks before hand.
-- Check reponse key to find out how you answered
-- In answer key check write answer
Add four for every correct and -1 for every wrong answer. You have an idea of result or marks you can obtain.
Step 1: Go to gate.iitd.ac.in
Step 2: Click on answer key objection link
Step 3: Log-in using credentials
Step 4: Click on the question you think is wrong, write argument, attach supporting documents
Step 5: Make payment of objection fee
Step 6: Submit
This is the preliminary answer key and candidates who attempted the exam can raise objection against the same. The final answer key is the one which is created after studying the objections raised. No changes will be made in the final answer key. Result is also based on final answer key
Firstly, one has to download the preliminary answer key of their respective exam by going to the official website, gate.iitd.ac.in. Candidates then will have to verify the answers mentioned in the answer key. In case of an error in the answer key, they will have to raise objection with supporting documents. Candidates can also check the answer key with their responsesheet and estimate the marks they would have had received.
As per the internal sources in the IIIT Delhi - which has conducted the exam - answer key will be released a day in advance. The answer key was expected to be released tomorrow - Feb 19 but will instead be out today. The question paper for GATE 2020 - all papers have already been released at the official website, gate.iitd.ac.in. The answer key is expected to be out within two hours, as per the sources.