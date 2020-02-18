GATE 2020 answer key released LIVE Updates: How to check marks before result is announced

GATE answer key 2020: Download at gate.iitd.ac.in (Representational image) GATE answer key 2020: Download at gate.iitd.ac.in (Representational image)

GATE 2020 Answer Key LIVE Updates: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has released the preliminary answer key for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020 today – February 18. The answer key was scheduled to be announced on February 19, however, it has been preponed and will be published today at gate.iitd.ac.in. The entrance exam was held on February 1, 2, and 8 and 9. The GATE 2020 question papers have already been uploaded on the official website today.

Students can now raise objections against the GATE 2020 answer key. The objection raising window will be open till February 21, as per the official schedule. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 500 per objection. The objections will be studied and those which are considered to be right will be incorporated in the final answer key. GATE 2020 Result based on the final answer key will be out on March 16.

Those who clear GATE will be eligible to take admission in MTech courses at IITs, IISc and several other institutes, as well as they, will be eligible to appear for jobs at several public sector undertaking (PSUs). From past several years, MTech seats at IITs are going vacant up to 20 per cent. To curb this, IITs had increased their fee for MTech, however, it was rolled back due to protest by aspirants.