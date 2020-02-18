GATE 2020 question paper released, answer key to be available tomorrow

GATE 2020 answer key: Download at gate.iitd.ac.in (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh / Representational image) GATE 2020 answer key: Download at gate.iitd.ac.in (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh / Representational image)

GATE 2020 answer key: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi released the question paper of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the paper on the official website, gate.iitd.ac.in. The institute will release the preliminary answer key tomorrow. Keep checking this page for more updates.

In case any candidate finds an error in the answer key, they will be given a window to raise objections till February 21. A fee of Rs 500 will be applicable. This year, a total of 25 papers will be included in the GATE 2020. As many as 1,71,432 applications this year came for mechanical engineering.

GATE 2020 answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, gate.iitd.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the question paper link

Step 3: A new window will open displaying paper-wise links

Step 4: The question paper will be displayed

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

As many as 6,85,088 candidates appeared for the exam conducted on February 1, 2, 8 and 9. The exam was held in eight sessions at 566 centres across 199 cities, as the IIT-Delhi.

As reported by indianexpress.com earlier, over 15-20 per cent seats across IITs go vacant each year as IITs and PSUs fail to synchronise their recruitment process. The seven old IITs had 280 vacant seats across MTech courses in 2017, as per the data.

