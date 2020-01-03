GATE 2020 admit card LIVE UPDATES: Hall ticket to release today, check direct link

GATE 2020 admit card LIVE: The hall ticket will be available at the website- gate.iitd.ac.in GATE 2020 admit card LIVE: The hall ticket will be available at the website- gate.iitd.ac.in

GATE 2020 admit card LIVE UPDATES: The hall ticket for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020 will be released on Friday, January 3, 2020. The candidates who will appear in the examination can download the admit card through the official website- gate.iitd.ac.in.

The exam will be held on February 1, 2, 8 and 9.

The GATE 2020 admit card will be available only for the candidates whose applications have been accepted. Those whose admit card is out will have to take a print-out of the same and bring it to the examination hall along with a valid photo identity proof.

The candidates can download the admit card through the website- gate.iitd.ac.in. Click on the ‘download admit card’ link. Enter registration number, roll number. Hall ticket will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

All the papers of the GATE 2020 examination will be for three hours duration and they consist of 65 questions for a total of 100 marks. These questions will be objective-type in nature, and each will have a choice of four answers, out of which the candidate has to select (mark) the correct answer. Each question will be of either one or two marks and for the wrong answer, 1/3rd of allotted marks will be deduced.