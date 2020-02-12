GATE 2020: 6.84 lakh appeared, 4046 from Srinagar despite lockdown

IIT Delhi campus (File Photo) IIT Delhi campus (File Photo)

GATE 2020: Out of 8,59,048 candidates who registered to appear for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020, a total of 6,84,903 (79.73 per cent) appeared in eight sessions at 566 centres across 199 cities. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi conducted the exam on February 1, 2, 8 and 9. According to the institute, in its press release, conducting the exam in Jammu-Kashmir and Kerala was a challenge due to the lockdown and threat of coronavirus.

As many as 5,102 candidates preferred Srinagar as their examination city for GATE 2020. For them, 11 test centres were identified to accommodate all candidates in Srinagar, claims the institute. The selection, claims IIT Delhi, aimed to avoid their travel outside the valley in harsh and unpredictable weather. Out of 5102 registered candidates, 4046 (79.30 per cent) candidates appeared for the exam in Srinagar. As many as 40 faculty members visited the centre.

The turnout in the valley was more than that of Jammu, from where a total of 5,424 candidates registered while 4,270 (78.70 per cent) appeared.

IIT Delhi has released the GATE response sheet today at its official website gate.iitd.ac.in. The answer keys and question paper is expected to be released by next week. GATE 2020 result will release on March 16.

As reported by indianexpress.com earlier, over 15-20 per cent seats across IITs go vacant each year as IITs and PSUs fail to synchronise their recruitment process. The seven old IITs had 280 vacant seats across MTech courses in 2017, as per the data.

