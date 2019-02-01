GATE 2019 tomorrow: How to prepare for Engineering Science

The Engineering Science paper of GATE exam is a golden opportunity for students who want to pursue their Masters from Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institute of Science (IISc). This paper is especially a boon for students who have their bachelor degree in Engineering or Masters in Pure Science. Since the candidates appearing for GATE XE are significantly lesser in number than those of Mainstream branches, it becomes easier for students to get into premier research institutes of India by scoring relatively fewer marks.

For example, a student who is pursuing B.E. Mechatronics Engineering and he wants to do higher studies in IISc. Since his syllabus will be entirely different from the GATE (Mechanical, Electronics, Civil). So, he/she can choose to write GATE XE. It is also easy to crack this paper since the number of candidates appearing from this paper are very less. This opportunity to available to anyone who has done Bachelor of Engineering or Master in Pure sciences. A student can better his/her scores with relatively fewer marks.

There are nine sections in the paper, out of which only 2 (General Aptitude (GA), Engineering Mathematics (XE-A) are compulsory and two optional sections out of seven such as Fluid Mechanics (XE-B), Material Science (XE-C), Solid Mechanics (XE-D), Thermodynamics (XE-E), Polymer Science & Engineering (XE-F), Food Technology(XE-G) and Atmospheric & Oceanic Sciences (XE-H) which candidates need to clear.

Section GA (General Aptitude) and Section A (Engineering Mathematics) are compulsory. Candidate needs to attempt any two optional Sections B through G. Most of the IITs and IISc allow students to apply for admission in M.Tech in core branches and interdisciplinary courses. This can also be verified from different IITs website. XE is not recognized for recruitment in PSU.

Section GA (General Aptitude) has topics such as Verbal Ability: English grammar, sentence completion, verbal analogies, word groups, instructions, critical reasoning and verbal deduction. Numerical Ability: Numerical computation, numerical estimation, numerical reasoning and data interpretation.

Section A(Engineering Mathematics) has topics such as Linear Algebra, Calculus, Vector Calculus, Complex variables, Ordinary Differential Equations, Partial Differential Equations, Probability & Statistics and Numerical Methods.

Section B(Fluid Mechanics) has topics such as Flow and Fluid Properties, Kinematics, Integral analysis, Differential Analysis, In viscid flows, Dimensional analysis, Internal flows, Prandtl boundary layer equations

Section C(Material Science) has topics such as Structure, Diffusion, Metals and Alloys, Ceramics, Polymers, Composites, Advanced Materials and Tools, Mechanical Properties, Thermal Properties, Electronic Properties, Optical Properties, Magnetic Properties and Environmental Degradation.

Section D(Solid Mechanics) has topics such as Equivalent force systems; free-body diagrams; equilibrium equations; analysis of determinate trusses and frames; friction; simple relative motion of particles; force as function of position, time and speed; force acting on a body in motion; laws of motion; law of conservation of energy; law of conservation of momentum. Stresses and strains; principal stresses and strains; Mohr’s circle; generalized Hooke’s Law; thermal strain; theories of failure. Axial, shear and bending moment diagrams; axial, shear and bending stresses; deflection (for symmetric bending); torsion in circular shafts; thin cylinders; energy methods (Castigliano’s Theorems); Euler buckling.

Section E(Thermodynamics) has topics such as Basic Concepts, First Law of Thermodynamics, Second Law of Thermodynamics, Properties of Pure Substances, Thermodynamic Relations, Thermodynamic cycles, Ideal Gas Mixtures

Section F (Polymer Science & Engineering) has topics such as Chemistry of high polymers, Polymer Characterization, Synthesis and properties, Polymer blends and composites, Polymer Technology, Polymer theology, Polymer processing, Polymer testing

Section G (Food Technology) has topics such as Food Chemistry and Nutrition, Food Microbiology, Food Products Technology, Food Engineering

Questions from Atmospheric Sciences and Oceanic Sciences are asked in Section H (Atmospheric & Oceanic Sciences)

– The author is Product Development Manager(Publishing)-Technical Vertical ,Career Launcher