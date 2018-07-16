GATE 2019 to be conducted by IIT Madras, check eligibility, paper pattern and exam dates

GATE 2019: GATE score is also used by public sector undertakings (PSUs) such as BHEL, GAIL, HAL, etc. GATE score is also used by public sector undertakings (PSUs) such as BHEL, GAIL, HAL, etc.

GATE 2019: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2019 will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras for those who want to join master’s and direct doctoral programmes in engineering, technology, architecture and in other branches of science at various Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and IITs. Also, GATE score is also used by public sector undertakings (PSUs) such as BHEL, GAIL, HAL, IOCL, ONGC, etc for their recruitment process. Next year, it will be conducted for 24 subjects on February 2, 3, 9 and 10 in computer based mode (CBT). Its score will be valid for three years.

The registration for the same will be done at GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS). A candidate can appear for only one paper in any one session. Certain universities in Germany like RWTH Aachen and TU Munich have made GATE score mandatory for Indian nationals to be considered for admission to post graduate courses.

This year, the result of GATE was published by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, today on March 16. The exam was conducted on February 3, 4, 10 and 11. The all India rank 1 was obtained by Jyotiranjan Barik, in agricultural engineering paper, with an overall score of 959.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification:

There is no age limit for GATE 2018. Candidates should be graduating BE, BTech, BPharmacy, BArch, BSc (Research), BS, MA, MSc, MCA, Int MSc or Int BSMS in 2018. If not the above then they should have be completing their Int ME, MTech (post BSc) or a dual degree after 10+2 by 2019-20.

Paper pattern

The duration of all the papers of the GATE 2019 will be three hours. There will be 65

questions for a total of 100 marks. As the examination is an online computer based test, after the time is over, the computer will automatically close the screen. The exam consists of two sections. The paper will contain questions on general aptitude (15 marks), engineering mathematics (10-13 marks) and core engineering area of the candidate.

The questions will be of both multiple choice type and fill in the blanks type. While the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) have negative markings for wrong answers, the numerical fill in the blanks type questions do not have any negative marking scheme.

Important dates

GOAPS opens: September 1, 2018

Last date for submission of online application: September 21, 2018

Last date for requesting change of examination city: November 16, 2018

Admit card availability: January 4, 2019

