GATE 2019: Check last three years cut-off

GATE 2019: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras is all set to release the result and cut-off for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2019. But what can be the expected cut-off? It would be easy to access based on previous years’ marks and cut-off list. Here is a list of past three year’s cut-off to help you estimate the soon-to-be-released one.

In 2018, the IIT-Guwahati was conducting the exam and had released the corresponding result. The all India rank 1 for GATE 2019 was secured by Jyotiranjan Barik, in the agricultural engineering paper, with an overall score of 959.

In 2017

IIT Roorkee was handling GATE 2017 exam in 23 different disciplines. In 2017, the exam was held in Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Nepal, Singapore, Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates. Harsh Gupta topped the exam scoring 999 out of 1,000.

In 2016

Mechanical Engineering (ME) ) — general category (26.6), OBC (29.6), SC/ST/PWD (19.7).

Electronics and Communication Engineering (EC) — general category (25.1), OBC (22.5), SC/ST/PWD (16.7).

Electrical Engineering (EE) — general category (25), OBC (22.5), SC/ST/PWD (16.6).

Computer Science and Information Technology (CS) — general category (25), OBC (22.5), SC/ST/PWD (16.6).

Instrumentation Engineering (IN) — general category (31.6), OBC (28.4), SC/ST/PWD (21).

Civil Engineering (CE) — general category (22.5), OBC (22.5), SC/ST/PWD (16.6).

Chemical Engineering (CH) — general category (29.7), OBC (33.1), SC/ST/PWD (22).

Biotechnology (BT) — general category (27), OBC (24.3), SC/ST/PWD (18)

Unlike JEE for admission in BTech courses, there is no common counselling for the qualified candidates aspiring to join M Tech or Ph D programmes. The candidates will have to apply separately for admission in the post-graduate programmes through separate counselling conducted for GATE by IITs, NITs, IISc Bangalore, GFTIs and others.

Besides IITs, IISc and PSUs, the GATE score is accepted by foreign universities as well. Among them, the National University of Singapore (NUS) and Nanyang Technical University (NTU) accepts GATE examination score for admissions in postgraduate programmes. Certain universities in Germany like RWTH Aachen and TU Munich have made GATE score mandatory for Indian nationals to be considered for admission to postgraduate courses.