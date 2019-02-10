GATE 2019 response sheet released at gate.iitm.ac.in, check updates

GATE 2019 response sheet: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras has released the candidates’ response sheets for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) for the exam held during session 1, 2, 3 and 4 on its official website, gate.iitm.ac.in. These exams were conducted from February 2 and February 3, 2019.

The last date of GATE 2019 exam is today, February 10, 2019 (session 8). The exam was held in two shifts, first on February 2 and 3 and second on February 9 and 10. The responses for the second shift are expected to be released soon as well.

GATE response sheet 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, gate.iitm.ac.im

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘candidates can check responses by clicking here’ link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using enrollment number/email id and password

Step 5: Your response sheet will appear

Candidates can download their scorecard from the official website from May 31, 2019 onwards. Any kind of Calculators, Beepers, Pagers, Mobile, Cell, Phones or any other Electronic Devices are strictly prohibited in the Examination Hall.