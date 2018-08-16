GATE 2019: Registration from September 1; check eligibility, exam date, application process, syllabus

GATE 2019: The exam will be held in the morning and evening slots on February 2, 3 and February 9 and 10 GATE 2019: The exam will be held in the morning and evening slots on February 2, 3 and February 9 and 10

GATE 2019: The registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) will start from September 1. This year, Statistics paper is also included in the entrance exam. Candidates who wish to join master’s and direct doctoral programs in engineering, technology, architecture and in other branches of science at various Indian Institute of Science and IITs are required to clear GATE 2019. Candidates can apply for the exams from the official website (gate.iitm.ac.in).

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will conduct the entrance exam this time. The last date to submit the application process on September 21. GATE 2019 will be held in the morning and evening slots on February 2, 3 and February 9 and 10. The exam will be conducted on 24 subjects including Aerospace Engineering, Agricultural Engineering, Architecture and Planning, Biotechnology, Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, Mathematics and Mechanical Engineering among other subjects. A candidate is allowed to appear in only one paper in any one session.

GATE 2019: Important dates

The application process begins: September 1, 2018

Last date to apply: September 21

Extended Closing Date for Submission of (Online) Application: October 1

Last Date for change of examination City (an additional fee will be applicable): November 16

Admit cards: January 4, 2018

GATE 2018 exam date: February 2,3 and February 9, 10, 2018 (9 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm)

Result declaration: March 16, 2018

Application fee:

Unreserved: Rs 1,500

Women: Rs 750

SC/ST/PwD: Rs 750

International: $ 50

GATE 2019: Eligibility

There is no age limit for GATE 2018. Candidates should be graduating BE, BTech, BPharmacy, BArch, BSc (Research), BS, MA, MSc, MCA, Int MSc or Int BSMS in 2018. If not the above then they should have be completing their Int ME, MTech (post BSc) or a dual degree after 10+2 by 2019-20.

