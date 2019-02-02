GATE 2019: Paper was moderate, check expert’s analysis

Toggle Menu
GATE 2019: The General Aptitude section was easy while the technical section was of moderate difficulty with a few tricky questions. Check paper analysis

GATE 2019: The exam was started on February 2 and will be conducted on February 3, 9 and 10. Check paper analysis

GATE 2019: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2019 was kick-started on Saturday, February 2 for all graduate engineers aiming to get admission for higher studies in IITs/ NITs etc. or to secure a PSU job.

This year, GATE 2019 is being organised by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM). The Mechanical Engineering (ME) exam was conducted today in the morning slot. In the morning slot, the overall level of the examination was ‘Easy to Moderate’. In line with the previous year’s trend, there were a good number of questions in NAT (Numerical Answer Type) section.

The General Aptitude section was easy while the technical section was of moderate difficulty with a few tricky questions. On the technical side, the maths section had about 8 questions (4 questions were 1 mark and 4 questions were of 2 marks) and about 47 questions were from the ME branch.

The NAT section comprised of about 26 questions (10 ques. were 1 mark and 16 ques. were 2 marks) which were a bit lengthy and tested the aspirant’s concepts. Manufacturing & Thermodynamics were the subjects with high weightage with application based questions. While Fluid Mechanics was relatively easier with less weightage than expected.

Based on the morning session, the cut off is expected in the range of 31- 33(May change post session 2). The exam analysis shared below is purely prepared on the basis of the feedback shared by the GATE applicants.

Below is the GATE 2019 Mechanical Engineering slot one subject-wise marks and question distribution:

The author is SVP (Academic) at Gradeup

