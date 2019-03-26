GATE 2019: Online window for making correction closing tomorrow, check here

GATE 2019: As the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2019) results and score have been released, the admission process in universities will commence including the hiring process in various Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). But according to the official website, there are many candidates who have not corrected their categories mentioned during the application process.

Now, the applicant will get an opportunity to correct the same. The online window to make corrections will be closed on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. “In spite of many announcements in the past from GATE 2019, some candidates have not yet corrected their category (General/ OBC-NCL/ SC/ ST). To request for a category correction please send an email to gate2019@iitm.ac.in . Last date for receiving category correction request with a valid certificate is 27th March , 2019. Thereafter no such request will be accepted,” read the official notification.

The GATE 2019 scorecard was released on March 24, and the candidates can download it through the official website. Institutes like IITs will conduct GATE 2019 counselling through Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP). On this, a candidate has to first register to the respective IIT’s and departments they are seeking admission for.

Similarly, institutes like NITs, GFTIs and IIITs will conduct the GATE 2018 counselling through Centralised Counselling for M Tech (CCMT). This online admission process is for all the National Institutes of Technologies (NITs) and several other centrally funded institutes like IIITM Gwalior, PDPM IIITDM Jabalpur, IIITDM Kancheepuram, SLIET Longowal, NIFFT Ranchi, SPA Vijayawada, IIIT Allahabad, Central University of Rajasthan, Institute of Technology and IIEST Shibpur. The counselling period usually begins in April.

For those seeking admission in private and state government colleges, they have to fill application form separately as there is no common platform. The results were published by IIT Madras on March 16. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official website – gate.iitm.ac.in.

The exam was conducted in two shifts — one on February 2 and February 3 and the other on February 9 and February 10, 2019.