GATE 2019: Online correction of name begins, answer key to release soon

GATE 2019: The candidates who want to make a correction of their name in the application form can do so till February 17, 2019. The online correction of name has been started from Thursday, February 14, 2019.

The candidates have to send a mail to gate2019@iitm.ac.in with details like enrollment ID, registration number, present name, correct name, soft copy of the name proof (eligibility certificate, examination mark sheets, degree certificate, Aadhaar card et al).

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras will release the answer key of the GATE examinations soon. The candidates can check the answer key through the official website — gate.iitm.ac.in.

Though there is no announcement of the exact date of answer key release, the candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website.

The response sheet of the GATE examinations has also been released. The examinations were conducted on February 2, 3, 9, and 10, 2019. The responses for the second shift are expected to be released soon as well.

Candidates can download their scorecard from the official website from May 31, 2019 onwards. The results of the GATE examinations will be declared on Saturday, March 16, 2019.