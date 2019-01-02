GATE 2019: One-month preparation plan

GATE 2019: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2019 is scheduled to be held on February 2, 3, 9, 10 2019. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has released the complete exam schedule with paper wise exam date and sessions. Candidates need a minimum cut-off score, varying between 25 to 45, to qualify GATE. A greater score than that is required to get a good rank in order to get M.Tech admission in IITs or clear cut off for PSU recruitment.

Advertising

Candidates can download GATE 2019 Admit Card from January 4, 2019, at GOAPS. With a month to go for your GATE exam, we bring a one-month preparation plan with important tips, do’s and don’ts.

First and foremost, GATE will test your understanding of concepts and not rote learning. So be sure you have a firm hold on all the basics. Taking notes and teaching someone (or pretending to teach) improves grasping power.

Candidates should practise solving problems on all concepts studied. This can be done by solving examples and problems given in GATE preparation books, previous year question papers, sample papers, GATE mock tests .

Advertising

Past year papers should be solved because concepts and types of questions are repeated. It also helps you be prepared for the actual difficulty level of exam.

Taking online mock tests kills two birds with one stone. One, you get to practice more questions of GATE exam level. Second, you get hands-on experience with the online test.

Mock tests should be taken either from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM, or 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM, depending upon what slot has been allotted to you as per your GATE 2019 Admit Card. Doing this will prepare your body clock to be alert and attentive during those hours when you will actually have to take the exam.

Keep your confidence levels high. You can do this by engaging in activities, surrounding yourself with such people that motivate you. Being confident directly makes your learning abilities better and helps you remain calm during the exam. Lowered levels of anxiety during the exam are crucial to perform well.

Assess expected time for a question. This is a habit you develop by practising. As soon as you see a question, you should be able to tell how much time it will take.

Be a pro with a virtual calculator. A virtual calculator is a weapon in your hand. The better you use it, the better you can perform. So in the last one month before the exam, do all your calculations in a virtual calculator.

There will be multi-session papers for civil engineering and mechanical engineering. This year GATE is being conducted for 24 subjects, which is one subject more than last year. Statistics was been introduced this year.

Post-exam, answer key of GATE 2019 shall be displayed at GOAPS along with candidate responses. Those who appear in the exam will be able to submit objections to the responses and answers through the objection submission form on the official website.

GATE 2019 Result will be announced on March 16, 2019, on the basis of answers finalised by IIT. The validity of GATE scores is for 3 years from the date of declaration of result.

Advertising

Last year the GATE cut offs for general candidates for AE, AG, AR, BT, CE, CH, CS, CY, EC, EE, EY, GG, IN, MA, ME, MN, MT, PE, PH, PI, TF, XE, XL were 34.4, 25, 43.9, 27.9, 26.9, 37.8, 25, 25.4, 25, 29.1, 49.3, 32.4, 37.1, 29.4, 34.7, 45, 40.3, 39.8, 29, 32, 32.2, 31.5, 29.9 respectively.