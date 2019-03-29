Love for maths, group studies made these friends top GATE 2019 (CE)

Varanasi-born Shahswat Raghuvanshi, 21, has secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2019 in his first attempt. Currently, a fourth and final year student of B.Tech chemical engineering programme at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, Raghuvanshi swears by the group studies he and his friends did during the last couple of months before the national competitive exam. While Raghuvanshi has topped GATE 2019, his friends — Ronak Jain and Vikas Gupta — have secured rank 8 and 14 respectively.

Talking to indianexpress.com, Raghuvanshi said, “We used to practice sample papers, test series etc and discuss. We decided to solve one series individually, later we discussed the difficulties faced, the approach taken to solve a question et al. This way, in limited time, each one of us had not only solved three tests in time of one but also became aware of different ways to attack a question before even dealing with that type of problem; this broadens the horizon and helps tackle newer and tricky questions easily.”

Raghuvanshi said it was thinking and not just learning that has helped him and his friends secure the ranks. “One common thing for all of us was that we all love mathematics. We liked to solve difficult questions and discuss them. After all, the exam is not testing the cramming power but how you can apply the knowledge in the given time-frame,” he said

While the practice for the entrance exam might have started only a couple of months before GATE 2019, it was the practice and discipline ensured success for them. The GATE 2019 CE topper, said, “I started my exam preparation in December with just a couple of months left for it but during the years’ at college, I had made it a habit to study each day, to get myself into a discipline. This had made my concepts clear and during these three months I only had to practice different types of questions, test series etc.”

Even during the exam, Raghuvanshi made sure to not let his mind become complacent. “The GATE 2019 is divided into two types of questions — one mark questions and two markers. While attempting the entrance exam, I shuffled between the two of them. I started with two markers to ensure more marks and then within a couple of minutes shifted to one mark-questions as these are comparatively easier to solve and boost confidence. The two marks questions, on the other hand, are comparatively lengthier,” he said.

Raghuvanshi had remained a bright student throughout his studies, he secured the third rank in his BTech exams at the IIT-Roorkee and secured the 3508th rank in Joint Entrance Exam (JEE), Advanced. His father is an assistant statistical officer and mother a government teacher in Varanasi. Raghuvanshi also has a younger brother who is class 12 and will be appearing for engineering entrances this year.