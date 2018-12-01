GATE 2019: List of rejected candidates released, check at gate.iitm.ac.in

GATE 2019: The Candidates whose GATE 2019 applications have been rejected by IIT Madras are released on the official website gate.iitm.ac.in. The rejected list contains two types of candidates- duplicate and those who cannot fulfil eligibility requirements. The rejected candidates will not get any refunded amount, as per the prospectus.

Advertising

This year, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will conduct GATE 2019 in two shifts on February 2, 3 and February 9 and 10, 2019. The exam is held for the admission of candidates to masters degree programme in the IITs and others institutions across India.

GATE 2019 will be conducted on 24 subjects including Aerospace Engineering, Agricultural Engineering, Architecture and Planning, Biotechnology, Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, Mathematics and Mechanical Engineering among other subjects.

A new paper Statistics (ST) is added in GATE 2019. A candidate is allowed to appear in only one paper in any one session. The GATE 2019 score is valid for three years from the date of announcement of the results.