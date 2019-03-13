GATE 2019 final answer keys released, result on March 17

GATE 2019 answer keys: IIT Madras has released the final answer keys for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE). The candidates can check the keys on the official website – gate.iitm.ac.in.

On February 19, the exam conducting institute had released the answer keys. The deadline to contest the GATE 2019 answer keys is closed. The result of GATE 2019 will be declared on March 17.

GATE 2019 was conducted on February 2, 3, 9, and 10, 2019 for all those who wish to join masters and direct doctoral programmes in engineering, technology, architecture and in other branches of science at Indian Institute of Science and all IITs.

GATE 2019 answer keys, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for the answer keys

Step 3: Click on the relevant subject’s answer key link

Step 4: A PDF file will open displaying the answer key

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

GATE ‪2019 consisted of questions on technical stream-wise concepts, engineering maths and general aptitude and was to be completed in a total time of 180 minutes.