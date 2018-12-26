GATE 2019 exam schedule released, admit card to be available for download on January 4

GATE 2019: The exam schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is released today. IIT-Madras will be conducting the exams on February 2,3 and February 9, 10, 2019 in two shifts — from 9 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm. GATE 2019 admit cards will be released on January 4 and the result will be out on March 16. The exam schedule is available on the official website – gate.iitm.ac.in

The online window for the application process was closed on September 21. GATE 2019 will be conducted on 24 subjects including Aerospace Engineering, Agricultural Engineering, Architecture and Planning, Biotechnology, Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, Mathematics and Mechanical Engineering among other subjects.

A candidate is allowed to appear in only one paper in any one session.

GATE is administered jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (namely, IITs at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee).

The exam is conducted for admission to master’s and direct doctoral programmes in engineering, technology, architecture and in other branches of science at various Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and IITs. Also, GATE score is also used by public sector undertakings (PSUs) such as BHEL, GAIL, HAL, IOCL, ONGC, etc for their recruitment process