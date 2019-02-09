GATE 2019 ECE analysis: ‘Moderate to tough,’ check expert’s view

GATE ECE analysis: The second week of GATE 2019 exam began today with Electronics and Communication (ECE) branch scheduled for the morning session. Overall, the ECE exam was between ‘Moderate to Tough’ level of difficulty. The exam was in line with previous year’s trend, with 3-4 questions of high level of difficulty. It is estimated that more than 1 lakh students appeared for this exam.

The General aptitude section was ‘moderate’ while the technical section was of ‘moderate to tough’ difficulty which tested the candidates’ skills. On the technical side, the maths section had about 6 questions (with weightage of 9 marks) while 49 questions were asked from the ECE branch. In the exam, there were 25 Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions of which 8-10 questions were of 1 mark while about 15 questions were of 2 marks each.

The number of NAT questions in GATE 2019 has been in the range of 24-27 with ECE NAT questions being in the same range. Electronic Devices & Circuits (EDC) and Communication were given high weightage in the exam. Moreover, there were also a good number of questions from Signals and System topic. While Networks was only of 5 marks weightage, lower than expectation.

The cut-off score for ECE branch is expected in the range of 24-26. The exam analysis shared below is purely prepared on the basis of the feedback shared by the GATE applicants”.

Below is the GATE 2019 Electronics and Communication subject-wise marks and questions distribution:

– The author is SVP (Academic) at Gradeup