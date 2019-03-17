Dissatisfied over your GATE 2019 performance? know career options still available

GATE 2019: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) opens the door for the candidates who want to take admission to masters and direct doctoral programmes in engineering, technology, architecture and in other branches of science at Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

The GATE 2019 result has been declared recently. While the top performers can opt for the best engineering colleges across the globe or can work in a public sector undertaking (PSU) based on their score. Those who could not score well aslo have many options available to them.

Colleges you can apply for

According to SVP (academics) at Gradeup, an online coaching institute, Susheel Joshi students with lower score can opt courses in – National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), BITS Pilani, NITIE, Mumbai, Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology (NSIT), Delhi Technological University (DTU), Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh

Study abroad

The option to study at foreign universities still remains open, says Joshi, “Aspirants have to appear for exams such as GRE, TOEFL, IELTS, GMAT, etc. Some of the preferable foreign universities include Nanyang Technological University (NTU), National University of Singapore (NUS), Singapore, and varsities in Germany like RWTH Aachen and TU Munich,” he added.

Vice-president (GATE), TIME said, “Few German Universities have made GATE Compulsory for Students. South Asian Universities like NTU and NUS also accepts GATE Score for direct admission. Apart from this, students nowadays use GATE score to join at any IIT in India and then pursue their courses abroad for half the term using their Student Exchange Program or Twining Program or Joint Degree Programs.”

Off-beat study destinations such as China, Singapore, Australia, Thailand, can be a good option for students, according to Barasat College professor, Archisman Negi. “The universities in Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia offered low course cost for various programmes, the candidates can apply in these institutes for Master’s, PhD programmes,” he said.

Job options

Regarding courses which are job-friendly, Susheel Joshi, SVP (Academic) said, “Aspirants can opt for various courses to enhance their practical knowledge and get an upper hand in jobs in various industries. Such short-term and diploma courses useful to aspirants are- Certification in Embedded systems, Robotics, Auto Cad, Solid works, JAVA, Dot Net, MATLAB, VLSI, ANSYS.”

The candidates who wish to be a professor or assistant professor can apply for the UGC NET examination. The online application process will be closed on March 30, and the examinations will be conducted on June 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28, 2019.

Fellowships

Students can also get selected for fellowship programmes on the basis of GATE score. “Many research fellowships including junior research fellow (JRF) and senior research fellow (SRF) are also having gate qualification as a mandatory requirement for applicants,” said Narangd.

Since the GATE exam score remains valid for two years, students can also opt for research through Junior Research Fellowship in CSIR Laboratories after completing MTech.

Other scholarships for GATE qualified students include, half-time teaching assistantship, DAE, DGFs scholarship awarded by DRDO which AERB scholarships, GE fund scholarship etc.

Prepare for GATE 2020

Giving another shot is always an option. Students who have started preparing for GATE 2020 should keep in mind that thorough knowledge in basic subjects is required to clear the entrance examination.

“Initially student should become strong in the fundamental subjects of his or her respective engineering discipline since these subjects become the foundation for their preparation. Always student should prepare short notes on the respective subjects and refer them on a cyclic basis,” said Narangd.

“Most important thing one should do is to solve previous 12-15 years of GATE Papers so that one can understand the exam pattern and prepare accordingly. Taking mock tests continuously to assess one’s performance in the respective subjects is also a must,” mentioned VP (GATE), T.I.M.E.