GATE 2019: Civil engineering moderately difficult, soil mechanics constituted of highest marks

GATE 2019: Based on the morning session, the cut off is expected in the range of 26-29 marks, say experts.

GATE 2019: February 10, 2019 was the last gate exam. (Representative Image)

GATE 2019: The last day of GATE 2019 exam with civil engineering branch scheduled in both the morning and afternoon session. It is estimated that more than 1.5 lakh students appeared for the exam today. The morning session was successfully conducted from 9:30
am to 12:30 pm. The overall difficulty level of the exam was ‘moderate’. The exam was in line with previous years’ trend as expected by aspirants.

The difficulty level of the technical section was ‘moderate’ while the general aptitude section was ‘easy’. On the technical side, a few questions were tricky and time-consuming. In this section, there were seven questions of mathematics which were easy (three questions of one mark each and four questions of two marks).

In the morning session, there were 26 numerical answer type (NAT) questions with nine questions of one mark each and 17 questions of two marks each were asked. The numbers of NAT questions in GATE 2019 across branches has been in the range of 24-27 and was true for civil branch too.

Soil mechanics and environmental engineering were topics with the highest weightage in the exam.

Based on the morning session, the cut off is expected in the range of 26-29. The exam analysis shared below is purely prepared on the basis of the feedback shared by the GATE applicants.

Below is the GATE 2019 Civil Engineering morning session subject-wise marks and questions distribution:

Meanwhile, IIT Madras has released the response sheet of candidates for the GATE 2019 exam conducted on February 2 and 3, 2019. Read the complete story here.

–The author is SVP (Academic) at Gradeup

