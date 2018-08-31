GATE 2019 registration from September 1: Application, exam date, syllabus, eligibility, fees

GATE 2019: This year, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will conduct the entrance exam in two shifts on February 2, 3 and February 9 and 10, 2019. GATE 2019: This year, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will conduct the entrance exam in two shifts on February 2, 3 and February 9 and 10, 2019.

GATE 2019: The registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) will commence from September 1. The online window for the application process will be closed on September 21. This year, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will conduct the entrance exam in two shifts on February 2, 3 and February 9 and 10, 2019.

The exam will be conducted on 24 subjects including Aerospace Engineering, Agricultural Engineering, Architecture and Planning, Biotechnology, Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, Mathematics and Mechanical Engineering among other subjects. A candidate is allowed to appear in only one paper in any one session.

GATE 2019: Application fees

The general category candidates have to submit an application fee of Rs 1,500 while women and other reserve category candidates have to submit an application fee of Rs 750. The candidates of foreign nationals have to submit an application fee of $50.

Unreserved: Rs 1,500

Women: Rs 750

SC/ST/PwD: Rs 750

International: $ 50

GATE 2019: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

There is no age limit for GATE 2018. Candidates should be graduating BE, BTech, BPharmacy, BArch, BSc (Research), BS, MA, MSc, MCA, Int MSc or Int BSMS in 2018. If not the above then they should have be completing their Int ME, MTech (post BSc) or a dual degree after 10+2 by 2019-20.

GATE 2019: Paper pattern

The duration of all the papers of the GATE 2019 will be three hours. There will be 65 questions for a total of 100 marks. As the examination is an online computer based test, after the time is over, the computer will automatically close the screen. The exam consists of two sections. The paper will contain questions on general aptitude (15 marks), engineering mathematics (10-13 marks) and core engineering area of the candidate.

The questions will be of both multiple choice type and fill in the blanks type. While the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) have negative markings for wrong answers, the numerical fill in the blanks type questions does not have any negative marking scheme.

GATE 2019: Important dates

Commencement of online application process: September 1, 2018

Last date to apply: September 21

Extended closing date for submission of (online) application: October 1

Last Date for change of examination City (an additional fee will be applicable): November 16

Admit cards: January 4, 2019

Exam date: February 2,3 and February 9, 10, 2019 (9 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm)

Result declaration: March 16, 2019.

GATE is administered jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (namely, IITs at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee). The exam is conducted for admission to master’s and direct doctoral programmes in engineering, technology, architecture and in other branches of science at various Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and IITs. Also, GATE score is also used by public sector undertakings (PSUs) such as BHEL, GAIL, HAL, IOCL, ONGC, etc for their recruitment process

