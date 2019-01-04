GATE 2019 admit card released, steps to download

GATE 2019 admit card: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Madras) has released the admit card for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) on Friday, January 4. The GATE 2019 examinations will be held on February 2, 3 and February 9, 10, 2019 in two shifts — from 9 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm.

Advertising

The exam schedule is available on the official website – gate.iitm.ac.in or appsgate.iitm.ac.in. GATE 2019 result will be out on March 16. The exam will be conducted on 24 subjects including aerospace engineering, agricultural engineering, architecture and planning, biotechnology, civil engineering, chemical engineering, instrumentation engineering, mathematics and mechanical engineering among other subjects.

GATE 2019: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE at gate.iitg.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says Admit Card under the Quick Links box

Advertising

Step 3: Now login to your account by entering your Enrollment ID / Email Address and Password

Step 4: Enter the Captcha

Step 5: Click on submit

The admit cards carry important details like exam centre, dates and schedule. In case your GATE 2019 admit card has any discrepancy, contact the concerned authorities immediately.

The entrance exam is conducted for admission to master’s and direct doctoral programmes in engineering, technology, architecture and in other branches of science at various Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and IITs.