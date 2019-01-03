GATE 2019 admit card to release tomorrow: How to download at appsgate.iitm.ac.in

GATE 2019 admit card: After releasing the list of rejected candidates and the exam schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE), IIT-Madras will activated the admit card link for the exam. GATE 2019 will be held on February 2,3 and February 9, 10, 2019 in two shifts — from 9 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam schedule is available on the official website – gate.iitm.ac.in or appsgate.iitm.ac.in

Advertising

GATE 2019 result will be out on March 16. The exam will be conducted on 24 subjects including aerospace engineering, agricultural engineering, architecture and planning, biotechnology, civil engineering, chemical engineering, instrumentation engineering, mathematics and mechanical engineering among other subjects.

GATE 2019 admit card: Follow the steps written below to download the hall ticket:

Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE at gate.iitg.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says Admit Card under the Quick Links box

Step 3: Now login to your account by entering your Enrollment ID / Email Address and Password

Step 4: Enter the Captcha

Step 5: Click on submit

The admit cards carry important details like exam centre, dates and schedule. In case your GATE 2019 admit card has any discrepancy, contact the concerned authorities immediately.

The entrance exam is conducted for admission to master’s and direct doctoral programmes in engineering, technology, architecture and in other branches of science at various Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and IITs