scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 27, 2022
Must Read

GAT-B, BET 2022 result declared: Here’s how to download scorecard

Those who appeared for the exam can download their results by visiting the official website — nta.ac.in or dbt.nta.ac.in. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
May 27, 2022 11:52:07 am
GAT-B, BET 2022 RESULTCandidates who had applied for GAT-B can download/print their score and rank card afterward. File

GAT-B, BET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result for Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology (GAT-B) and Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2022. Those who appeared for the exam can download their results by visiting the official website — nta.ac.in or dbt.nta.ac.in. 

The GAT–B and BET entrance examinations were conducted on April 23, 2022, in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The exams were held in 56 cities across the country.

Read |FMGE June 2022 admit card released; here’s how to download

GAT-B, BET 2022 scorecard: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website — dbt.nta.ac.in

Best of Express Premium

NAS 2021: Punjab schools outshine Delhi, reignite debate over better educ...Premium
NAS 2021: Punjab schools outshine Delhi, reignite debate over better educ...
Year before Covid: Jobs in corporate sector, LLPs grew, proprietorships fellPremium
Year before Covid: Jobs in corporate sector, LLPs grew, proprietorships fell
Making sense of the GST bonanzaPremium
Making sense of the GST bonanza
Falling markets: How much longer, and how to invest until they recover?Premium
Falling markets: How much longer, and how to invest until they recover?
More Premium Stories >>
https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Step 2: Click on the score card link available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill the required details like– Date of birth (DOB), application number, and password. 

Step 4: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference

This year, a total number of 8677 candidates appeared for the GAT-B exams and 11771 appeared for the BET. 

As per the official notice, candidates who had applied for BET 2022 can log in to the official website and view/download/print their scorecard, and candidates who had applied for GAT-B can download/print their score and rank card afterward.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 27: Latest News

Advertisement