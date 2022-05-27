GAT-B, BET 2022 result declared: Here’s how to download scorecard

May 27, 2022 11:52:07 am
GAT-B, BET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result for Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology (GAT-B) and Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2022. Those who appeared for the exam can download their results by visiting the official website — nta.ac.in or dbt.nta.ac.in.
The GAT–B and BET entrance examinations were conducted on April 23, 2022, in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The exams were held in 56 cities across the country.
GAT-B, BET 2022 scorecard: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website — dbt.nta.ac.in
Best of Express Premium
Step 2: Click on the score card link available on the homepage
Step 3: Fill the required details like– Date of birth (DOB), application number, and password.
Step 4: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference
This year, a total number of 8677 candidates appeared for the GAT-B exams and 11771 appeared for the BET.
As per the official notice, candidates who had applied for BET 2022 can log in to the official website and view/download/print their scorecard, and candidates who had applied for GAT-B can download/print their score and rank card afterward.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-