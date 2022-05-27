GAT-B, BET 2022 result declared: Here’s how to download scorecard

GAT-B, BET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result for Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology (GAT-B) and Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2022. Those who appeared for the exam can download their results by visiting the official website — nta.ac.in or dbt.nta.ac.in.

The GAT–B and BET entrance examinations were conducted on April 23, 2022, in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The exams were held in 56 cities across the country.

GAT-B, BET 2022 scorecard: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website — dbt.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the score card link available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill the required details like– Date of birth (DOB), application number, and password.

Step 4: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference

This year, a total number of 8677 candidates appeared for the GAT-B exams and 11771 appeared for the BET.

As per the official notice, candidates who had applied for BET 2022 can log in to the official website and view/download/print their scorecard, and candidates who had applied for GAT-B can download/print their score and rank card afterward.