GAT-B/BET 2022: Application correction begins; check details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is now allowing candidates to make corrections in applications for Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B) and Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2022. Candidates who want to make changes in their application forms for GAT-B/BET 2022 can now do so by visiting the official website — dbt.nta.ac.in.

This year, the GAT-B and BET exams are scheduled to take place on April 23. The GAT-B will be held from 9 am to 12 pm and the BET 2022 exam is scheduled from 3 pm to 6 pm.

GAT-B and BET 2022: How to make changes in application form

Step 1: Visit the official website — dbt.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘GAT-B/BET-2022 correction window’ link.

Step 3: Click on ‘sign in’ and enter your application number, password and security code.

Step 4: Make the desired changes.

Step 5: Save and submit the application after you have made the desired changes.

“Corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Forms shall be accepted and submission of additional fee (depending on the changes made in the form) upto 11:50 pm on 08 April 2022,” the official notification from NTA read.

Candidates should make sure they make all the required changes before 11:50 pm of April 8, 2022. This will be the last opportunity given to the candidates to make any changes in the application forms.

The last date to submit application forms and pay registration fees for GAT-B and BET 2022 was also extended from March 31 to April 3 this year.