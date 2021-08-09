NTA GAT-B, BET 2021 admit cards released: How to download

The NTA will conduct these exams on August 14, 2021.

GAT-B, BET Exam 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology (GAT-B) and Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2021. Those who have registered for the exam can visit nta.ac.in or dbt.nta.ac.in. The NTA will conduct these exams on August 14, 2021.

GAT-B, BET 2021 Admit Cards: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website nta.ac.in or dbt.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Fill in the Application Form Number Date of birth

Step 4: Download the admit card and then get a printout

The last date to submit the online application was July 31, 2021. The GAT-B and BET 2021 will be conducted for a duration of three hours each. The GAT-B examination will be conducted in the morning from 9 am to 12 pm and the BET 2021 examination will be conducted in the afternoon from 3 pm to 6 pm. Both exams are going to be in computer-based mode with English as the medium of language.

In case of any admit card related issue or date discrepancy, candidates can call on the NTA helpline number: 011-4075 9000 or write to NTA at dbt@nta.ac.in.