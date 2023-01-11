scorecardresearch
IIT Mandi faculty awarded NASI-Young Scientist Platinum Jubilee Award

She has been awarded for the 'Chemical Sciences’ category in recognition of notable contributions made by her. This award carries a medal and a citation with a cash prize of Rs 25,000.

IIT Mandi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi faculty Dr Garima Agrawal has been awarded the NASI-Platinum Jubilee Young Scientist Award 2022 by The National Academy of Sciences, India (NASI). 

She is interested in creating colloidal particles and functional polymers with carefully controlled chemical structures. Her team is particularly interested in the chemical design of macromolecules that exhibit stimuli-sensitive behaviour, self-assembly, and programmable degradation, drawing inspiration from nature. The research team is especially intrigued by the synthesis of novel micro/nanomaterials and how to use them to create interactive materials with active features for specific applications including controlled release, plant care, active packaging, biomaterials, drug delivery, tissue engineering, etc.

Candidates for the NASI-Platinum Jubilee Young Scientist Award must be under 35 years old, have a strong scientific background, and have produced important work in India. The award has been instituted to recognise promise, creativity, and excellence in young scientists.  

“This award is a great recognition of our work in chemical sciences and we are happy to be able to contribute to Indian science in a small way. This is a wide-open area with a plethora of opportunities and we will continue to take our small steps in the future as well,” Dr Agarwal said.

