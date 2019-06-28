Gargi College (W) (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Gargi College (W) (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Students flock to the North campus for admissions in DU colleges
Gargi College (W) DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results.
The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.
The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.
For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.
Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
97
95
92
92
92
94
B.A (Hons) History
95
90
86
86
85
90
B.A (Hons) English
96
91
89
89
85
96
B.A (Hons) Economics
97
94
90
88
90
94
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
90
84
84
84
84
90
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
50
45
45
45
45
45
B.Com (Hons)
96.5
91.5
88
82
85
92
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
92.66
89.66
80.66
80.66
60
92.33
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
97
96
90
85
85
96
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
97
95.5
92
89
90
95
B.A (Hons) Political Science
96
90
87
87
86
86
B.A (Hons) Hindi
82
80
75
75
75
75
B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
95.3
93
90
90
90
93
B.Sc. Physical Science
92
89
88
77
72
88
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
97
96.33
90.33
88.33
85
90.33
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
94.33
92.33
84.33
82.33
65
88.33
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
90.66
87.66
78.66
78
60
87.66
B.A (English and Psychology)
95
94
92
91
91
94
B.A (Economics and Computer Application)
95
94
92
91
91
94
B.A (Philosophy and Psychology)
95
94
92
91
91
94
B.A (Economics and Psychology)
95
94
92
91
91
94
B.A (ESB and Computer Anolicalion)
95
94
92
91
91
94
B.A (Economics and ESB)
95
94
92
91
91
94
B.A (English and Philosophy)
94
93
91
90
90
93
B.A (English and History)
94
93
91
90
90
93
B.A (Math and ESB)
94
93
91
90
90
93
B.A (Philosophy and History)
94
93
91
90
90
93
B.A (Economics and political Science)
94
93
91
90
90
93
B.A (History and political Science)
94
93
91
90
90
93
B.A (Economics and Math)
94
93
91
90
90
93
B.A (Philosophy and political Science)
94
93
91
90
90
93
B.A (political Science and German)
94
93
91
90
90
93
B.A (History and German)
94
93
91
90
90
93
B.A (Math and Computer Application)
93
92
90
90
90
93
B.A (English and German)
93
92
90
90
90
93
B.A (Hindi and History)
93
92
90
90
90
93
B.A (Hindi and political Science)
93
92
90
90
90
93
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
92.33
89.33
80.33
80.33
60
90.33
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
97
95
91
90
90
92
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
95
94.33
89
80
70
89
B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
95.3
93
90
90
92
94
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
96
95.66
89
80
70
90
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
94
92
84
82
65
88
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
90.33
87.33
78.33
78.33
60
87.33
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
90
88
82
79
68
87
B.A (Hons) Economics
97
93
90
85
85
85
B.A (Hons) History
93
88
85
85
82
90
B.A (Hons) English
95.5
90
88
88
85
94.5
B.A (Hons) Hindi
83
81
79
79
79
79
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
87.5
82.5
77.5
77.5
85
85
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
97
95
90
90
90
90
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
50
45
45
45
45
45
B.Com (Hons)
96.5
91.5
90.5
85
85
92
B.A (Hons) Political Science
95
90
85
85
75
75
B.A Programme
92
88
85
80
80
80
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
Closed
90
Closed
81
62
86
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
89.6
85
78
75
60
87
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
95
94
87
75
70
89
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
89.33
87
81
75
67
86
B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
94.33
92.6
88
88
90
92
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
93.66
87
75
70
89
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
95.5
93.5
88
85
86
90
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
91
88.33
Closed
80
60
90
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
96.75
93.5
89.75
89
90
Closed
B.A (Hons) English
95
Closed
87.5
87
84
94
B.A (Hons) Hindi
80
78
76
76
76
76
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
Closed
82
77.25
77.25
84.75
84.75
B.A Programme
Closed
86
83
79
79
79
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
50
45
45
45
45
45
B.A (Hons) Economics
96.5
92
86
80
80
Closed
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
87
84
Closed
81
89
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
Closed
87.33
Closed
79
60
90.33
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
94.33
92.66
86
Closed
69
88
B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
Closed
Closed
Closed
86
86
90
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
93
88
Closed
Closed
Closed
85
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
Closed
84.33
Closed
74.33
60
87
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
94.66
91
84
Closed
70
89
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
89
85
78
72
67
86
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
94.5
92.5
86
84
85
88
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
96.5
93
89.5
88.75
90
Closed
B.A (Hons) Economics
96
91
85
79
79
Closed
B.A (Hons) Political Science
94
89.5
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
Closed
81.5
76.75
76.75
84.75
84.75
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
83.5
Closed
80.5
88.5
B.A Programme
Closed
84.5
81
76
Closed
76
B.A (Hons) Hindi
79
76
75
73
73
73
B.Com (Hons)
95.75
90.5
86
73
85
90
B.A (Hons) English
94.5
Closed
Closed
86.5
84
94
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
45
45
45
45
45
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
90.66
86
Closed
77
60
90.33
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
92
82.5
82
82
86
B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
Closed
Closed
Closed
85
85
89
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
Closed
Closed
Closed
80.66
Closed
85.33
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
89
83.66
77.6
74
60
87
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
70
89
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
91.66
85
Closed
69
88
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
75
69
67
86
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
Closed
84.75
Closed
78
78
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
74
70
Closed
73
70
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
45
Closed
45
45
45
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
96.5
89.5
87
85
90
Closed
B.A (Hons) English
94
89
Closed
Closed
84
94
B.A Programme
91
82.5
80
Closed
79
76
B.A (Hons) Political Science
93.5
88.5
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
Closed
80.5
75.75
75.75
83.75
83.75
B.Com (Hons)
95.5
90
84
70
84
90
B.Com
94.25
87.5
83
68
Closed
90
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
82.5
Closed
80
88
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
91.33
83
Closed
69
88
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
90
84
Closed
76
60
90
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
Closed
80
81
85
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
92.33
87.33
83.33
80
Closed
84
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
70
89
B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
Closed
Closed
Closed
84
85
89
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
74
67
67
86
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
88.66
83
Closed
73.66
60
87
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
86.5
79.5
75
Closed
83
83
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
45
45
B.A Programme
90.5
80.5
79.5
75.5
79
81
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
81.5
Closed
79
87
B.Com (Hons)
95.5
89
80
68
84
90
B.Com
94
Closed
81.5
Closed
Closed
90
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
87
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
Closed
86
Closed
83.5
90
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
90.75
84
Closed
75
86
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
68
68
69
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
89.66
83
Closed
75
60
90.33
B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
Closed
92
Closed
83
85
89
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
70
89
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
92
87
83
79.66
Closed
83
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
88
Closed
Closed
73
60
87
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
73
65
67
86
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
91.33
82
Closed
69
88
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
Closed
78
80
85
B.A (Hons) Economics
95.75
90
82
Closed
72
85.75
B.A (Hons) English
93.75
Closed
85
Closed
82
88
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
Closed
89.5
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
86
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
B.Com (Hons)
95.25
88
78
66
84
90
B.A Programme
Closed
80
79
Closed
78
80.5
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
86.5
79.5
74.5
74.5
81.5
81.5
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
87
Closed
85
79
87
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
45
45
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
67
67
69
B.Com
93.75
Closed
80.5
Closed
Closed
Closed
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
88
79
Closed
72
Closed
Closed
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
91.33
81.33
Closed
69
88
B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
Closed
Closed
87
82
85
89
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
88.33
Closed
72
63
67
86
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
90.66
86.33
81.33
Closed
Closed
82
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
94.25
91.75
Closed
74
78
84.5
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
87.66
Closed
Closed
71
60
87
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
96.5
89.5
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
B.A (Hons) English
93.5
Closed
84
Closed
Closed
88
B.A (Hons) Hindi
78
Closed
Closed
65
65
68
B.A (Hons) Economics
95.5
88
80
Closed
70
85.5
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
Closed
Closed 45.00
45
45
B.A (Hons) History
92.75
86
81
84.5
79
87
B.Com (Hons)
95
86.5
76.5
65
84
90
B.Com
93.25
Closed
78.5
Closed
Closed
Closed
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
Closed
78.5
74
Closed
81.5
81.5
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
B.A Programme
90.25
79.75
79
74
77
80.25
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
Closed
Closed
Closed
70
Closed
Closed
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
Closed
82
Closed
69
60
87
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
88
Closed
71
61
67
86
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
Closed
Closed
Closed
79
Closed
Closed
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
Closed
79
Closed
Closed
Closed
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
88
83
76
Closed
Closed
80
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
94
91
Closed
70
74
84
B.A (Hons) History
92.75
84.5
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
85.5
78.5
74
Closed
80.5
80.5
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
45
45
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
Closed
83
Closed
Closed
87
B.Com (Hons)
95
84
73
58
Closed
Closed
B.A (Hons) Economics
92
81
74
Closed
67
82
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
96.5
89.5
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
B.A Programme
90
78.5
77.5
73
75.5
80
B.A (Hons) Hindi
77
Closed
Closed
60
60
67
B.Com
93
Closed
75
Closed
Closed
Closed
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
Closed
Closed
Closed
70
Closed
Closed
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
93.75
91
Closed
68
Closed
Closed
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
70
60
Closed
Closed
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
90
86
81
Closed
Closed
82
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
87
82
Closed
69
60
87
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
60
60
67
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
Closed
83
Closed
Closed
88
B.A (Hons) History
92.75
84
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
B.Com
93
Closed
75
Closed
Closed
Closed
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
Closed
Closed
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
86.5
78.5
74
Closed
80.5
80.5
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
96.5
89.5
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
B.A (Hons) Economics
95
86
78
Closed
69
85
B.A Programme
90
78.25
77.25
72.75
75.25
80
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
B.Com (Hons)
95
84
73
58
Closed
Closed
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
NA
89.5
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
B.A (Hons) Economics
NA
85
76
Closed
70
85.5
B.A (Hons) English
NA
Closed
83.5
Closed
Closed
Closed
B.A (Hons) Hindi
NA
Closed
Closed
64
64
68
B.A (Hons) History
NA
85
80.5
Closed
77
86
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
NA
78.5
74
Closed
81.5
81.5
B.Com (Hons)
NA
85
73
61
Closed
Closed
B.A Programme
Closed
79
78
73.5
76
80.25
B.A (Hons) Political Science
NA
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
NA
Closed
Closed
45
Closed
Closed
B.Com
NA
Closed
76.5
Closed
Closed
Closed
In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.
They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.