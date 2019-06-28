Gargi College (W) (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Gargi College (W) DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results.

The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.

Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2019 for Gargi College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology 97 95 92 92 92 94 B.A (Hons) History 95 90 86 86 85 90 B.A (Hons) English 96 91 89 89 85 96 B.A (Hons) Economics 97 94 90 88 90 94 B.A (Hons) Philosophy 90 84 84 84 84 90 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 50 45 45 45 45 45 B.Com 95.5 90.5 85 80 82 90 B.Com (Hons) 96.5 91.5 88 82 85 92 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 92.66 89.66 80.66 80.66 60 92.33 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 97 96 90 85 85 96 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 97 95.5 92 89 90 95 B.A (Hons) Political Science 96 90 87 87 86 86 B.A (Hons) Hindi 82 80 75 75 75 75 B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology 95.3 93 90 90 90 93 B.Sc. Physical Science 92 89 88 77 72 88 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 97 96.33 90.33 88.33 85 90.33 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 94.33 92.33 84.33 82.33 65 88.33 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 90.66 87.66 78.66 78 60 87.66 B.A (English and Psychology) 95 94 92 91 91 94 B.A (Economics and Computer Application) 95 94 92 91 91 94 B.A (Philosophy and Psychology) 95 94 92 91 91 94 B.A (Economics and Psychology) 95 94 92 91 91 94 B.A (ESB and Computer Anolicalion) 95 94 92 91 91 94 B.A (Economics and ESB) 95 94 92 91 91 94 B.A (English and Philosophy) 94 93 91 90 90 93 B.A (English and History) 94 93 91 90 90 93 B.A (Math and ESB) 94 93 91 90 90 93 B.A (Philosophy and History) 94 93 91 90 90 93 B.A (Economics and political Science) 94 93 91 90 90 93 B.A (History and political Science) 94 93 91 90 90 93 B.A (Economics and Math) 94 93 91 90 90 93 B.A (Philosophy and political Science) 94 93 91 90 90 93 B.A (political Science and German) 94 93 91 90 90 93 B.A (History and German) 94 93 91 90 90 93 B.A (Math and Computer Application) 93 92 90 90 90 93 B.A (English and German) 93 92 90 90 90 93 B.A (Hindi and History) 93 92 90 90 90 93 B.A (Hindi and political Science) 93 92 90 90 90 93 *Powered by aglasem.com

First Cut Off List 2018 for Gargi College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Botany 92.33 89.33 80.33 80.33 60 90.33 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 97 95 91 90 90 92 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 95 94.33 89 80 70 89 B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology 95.3 93 90 90 92 94 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 96 95.66 89 80 70 90 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 94 92 84 82 65 88 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 90.33 87.33 78.33 78.33 60 87.33 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 90 88 82 79 68 87 B.A (Hons) Economics 97 93 90 85 85 85 B.A (Hons) History 93 88 85 85 82 90 B.A (Hons) English 95.5 90 88 88 85 94.5 B.A (Hons) Hindi 83 81 79 79 79 79 B.A (Hons) Philosophy 87.5 82.5 77.5 77.5 85 85 B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology 97 95 90 90 90 90 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 50 45 45 45 45 45 B.Com (Hons) 96.5 91.5 90.5 85 85 92 B.Com 95.5 90.5 88.5 80 82 90 B.A (Hons) Political Science 95 90 85 85 75 75 B.A Programme 92 88 85 80 80 80 *Powered by aglasem.com Second Cut Off List 2018 for Gargi College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Zoology Closed 90 Closed 81 62 86 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 89.6 85 78 75 60 87 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 95 94 87 75 70 89 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 89.33 87 81 75 67 86 B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology 94.33 92.6 88 88 90 92 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed 93.66 87 75 70 89 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 95.5 93.5 88 85 86 90 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 91 88.33 Closed 80 60 90 B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology 96.75 93.5 89.75 89 90 Closed B.A (Hons) English 95 Closed 87.5 87 84 94 B.A (Hons) Hindi 80 78 76 76 76 76 B.A (Hons) Philosophy Closed 82 77.25 77.25 84.75 84.75 B.Com 95 90 86.5 78 82 90 B.Com (Hons) 96 91 88 80 85 92 B.A Programme Closed 86 83 79 79 79 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 50 45 45 45 45 45 B.A (Hons) Economics 96.5 92 86 80 80 Closed B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed B.A (Hons) History Closed 87 84 Closed 81 89 *Powered by aglasem.com Third Cut Off List 2018 for Gargi College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Botany Closed 87.33 Closed 79 60 90.33 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 94.33 92.66 86 Closed 69 88 B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology Closed Closed Closed 86 86 90 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 93 88 Closed Closed Closed 85 B.Sc (Life Sciences) Closed 84.33 Closed 74.33 60 87 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 94.66 91 84 Closed 70 89 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 89 85 78 72 67 86 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 94.5 92.5 86 84 85 88 B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology 96.5 93 89.5 88.75 90 Closed B.A (Hons) Economics 96 91 85 79 79 Closed B.A (Hons) Political Science 94 89.5 Closed Closed Closed Closed B.A (Hons) Philosophy Closed 81.5 76.75 76.75 84.75 84.75 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed 83.5 Closed 80.5 88.5 B.A Programme Closed 84.5 81 76 Closed 76 B.A (Hons) Hindi 79 76 75 73 73 73 B.Com 94.5 89 85 72 82 90 B.Com (Hons) 95.75 90.5 86 73 85 90 B.A (Hons) English 94.5 Closed Closed 86.5 84 94 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 45 45 45 45 45 *Powered by aglasem.com fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Gargi College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Botany 90.66 86 Closed 77 60 90.33 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed 92 82.5 82 82 86 B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology Closed Closed Closed 85 85 89 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology Closed Closed Closed 80.66 Closed 85.33 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 89 83.66 77.6 74 60 87 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed Closed Closed 70 89 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed 91.66 85 Closed 69 88 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed 75 69 67 86 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed Closed 84.75 Closed 78 78 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 74 70 Closed 73 70 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 45 Closed 45 45 45 B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology 96.5 89.5 87 85 90 Closed B.A (Hons) English 94 89 Closed Closed 84 94 B.A Programme 91 82.5 80 Closed 79 76 B.A (Hons) Political Science 93.5 88.5 Closed Closed Closed Closed B.A (Hons) Philosophy Closed 80.5 75.75 75.75 83.75 83.75 B.Com (Hons) 95.5 90 84 70 84 90 B.Com 94.25 87.5 83 68 Closed 90 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed 82.5 Closed 80 88 *Powered by aglasem.com Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Gargi College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed 91.33 83 Closed 69 88 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 90 84 Closed 76 60 90 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed Closed 80 81 85 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 92.33 87.33 83.33 80 Closed 84 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed Closed Closed 70 89 B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology Closed Closed Closed 84 85 89 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed 74 67 67 86 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 88.66 83 Closed 73.66 60 87 B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed B.A (Hons) Philosophy 86.5 79.5 75 Closed 83 83 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed Closed Closed 45 45 45 B.A Programme 90.5 80.5 79.5 75.5 79 81 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed 81.5 Closed 79 87 B.Com (Hons) 95.5 89 80 68 84 90 B.Com 94 Closed 81.5 Closed Closed 90 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 87 Closed Closed Closed Closed B.A (Hons) English Closed Closed 86 Closed 83.5 90 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 90.75 84 Closed 75 86 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 68 68 69 *Powered by aglasem.com Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Gargi College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Botany 89.66 83 Closed 75 60 90.33 B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology Closed 92 Closed 83 85 89 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed Closed Closed 70 89 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 92 87 83 79.66 Closed 83 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 88 Closed Closed 73 60 87 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed 73 65 67 86 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed 91.33 82 Closed 69 88 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed Closed 78 80 85 B.A (Hons) Economics 95.75 90 82 Closed 72 85.75 B.A (Hons) English 93.75 Closed 85 Closed 82 88 B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology Closed 89.5 Closed Closed Closed Closed B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 86 Closed Closed Closed Closed B.Com (Hons) 95.25 88 78 66 84 90 B.A Programme Closed 80 79 Closed 78 80.5 B.A (Hons) Philosophy 86.5 79.5 74.5 74.5 81.5 81.5 B.A (Hons) History Closed 87 Closed 85 79 87 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed Closed Closed 45 45 45 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 67 67 69 B.Com 93.75 Closed 80.5 Closed Closed Closed *Powered by aglasem.com Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Gargi College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Botany 88 79 Closed 72 Closed Closed B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed 91.33 81.33 Closed 69 88 B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology Closed Closed 87 82 85 89 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 88.33 Closed 72 63 67 86 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 90.66 86.33 81.33 Closed Closed 82 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 94.25 91.75 Closed 74 78 84.5 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed B.Sc (Life Sciences) 87.66 Closed Closed 71 60 87 B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology 96.5 89.5 Closed Closed Closed Closed B.A (Hons) English 93.5 Closed 84 Closed Closed 88 B.A (Hons) Hindi 78 Closed Closed 65 65 68 B.A (Hons) Economics 95.5 88 80 Closed 70 85.5 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed Closed Closed 45.00 45 45 B.A (Hons) History 92.75 86 81 84.5 79 87 B.Com (Hons) 95 86.5 76.5 65 84 90 B.Com 93.25 Closed 78.5 Closed Closed Closed B.A (Hons) Philosophy Closed 78.5 74 Closed 81.5 81.5 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed B.A Programme 90.25 79.75 79 74 77 80.25 *Powered by aglasem.com Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Gargi College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Botany Closed Closed Closed 70 Closed Closed B.Sc (Life Sciences) Closed 82 Closed 69 60 87 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 88 Closed 71 61 67 86 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology Closed Closed Closed 79 Closed Closed B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed Closed 79 Closed Closed Closed B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 88 83 76 Closed Closed 80 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 94 91 Closed 70 74 84 B.A (Hons) History 92.75 84.5 Closed Closed Closed Closed B.A (Hons) Philosophy 85.5 78.5 74 Closed 80.5 80.5 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed Closed Closed 45 45 45 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed B.A (Hons) English Closed Closed 83 Closed Closed 87 B.Com (Hons) 95 84 73 58 Closed Closed B.A (Hons) Economics 92 81 74 Closed 67 82 B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology 96.5 89.5 Closed Closed Closed Closed B.A Programme 90 78.5 77.5 73 75.5 80 B.A (Hons) Hindi 77 Closed Closed 60 60 67 B.Com 93 Closed 75 Closed Closed Closed *Powered by aglasem.com Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Gargi College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed B.Sc (Hons) Botany Closed Closed Closed 70 Closed Closed B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 93.75 91 Closed 68 Closed Closed B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed 70 60 Closed Closed B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 90 86 81 Closed Closed 82 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 87 82 Closed 69 60 87 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 60 60 67 B.A (Hons) English Closed Closed 83 Closed Closed 88 B.A (Hons) History 92.75 84 Closed Closed Closed Closed B.Com 93 Closed 75 Closed Closed Closed B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed Closed Closed 45 Closed Closed B.A (Hons) Philosophy 86.5 78.5 74 Closed 80.5 80.5 B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology 96.5 89.5 Closed Closed Closed Closed B.A (Hons) Economics 95 86 78 Closed 69 85 B.A Programme 90 78.25 77.25 72.75 75.25 80 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed B.Com (Hons) 95 84 73 58 Closed Closed *Powered by aglasem.com Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Gargi College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology NA 89.5 Closed Closed Closed Closed B.A (Hons) Economics NA 85 76 Closed 70 85.5 B.A (Hons) English NA Closed 83.5 Closed Closed Closed B.A (Hons) Hindi NA Closed Closed 64 64 68 B.A (Hons) History NA 85 80.5 Closed 77 86 B.A (Hons) Philosophy NA 78.5 74 Closed 81.5 81.5 B.Com (Hons) NA 85 73 61 Closed Closed B.A Programme Closed 79 78 73.5 76 80.25 B.A (Hons) Political Science NA Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed B.A (Hons) Sanskrit NA Closed Closed 45 Closed Closed B.Com NA Closed 76.5 Closed Closed Closed *Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.

They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.