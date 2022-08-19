Ganesh idol row: Karnataka Waqf board welcomes move but asks for separate namaz rooms at schools

Following controversy over allowing Ganesh idols at schools to mark Ganesh Chaturthi, the Karnataka Waqf board demanded the education department to allow Muslim students to also offer namaz at separate rooms in the schools and said Hindu students should also embrace Muslim traditions.
Responding to education minister B C Nagesh’s announcement idols Waqf board president Shafi Sahadi said, “We welcome the government’s move to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at schools but at the same time, it would be ideal if the education department allows students to offer namaz in the noon and the compulsory namaz at mosques every Friday. To maintain equality, it is important that Muslim students know about Hindu traditions and Hindu students know Islamic traditions.”
Sahadi added, “The phrase Allahu Akbar is always linked with terrorism. It is important that students learn the real meaning of the phrase so that it clears misconceptions.”
Nagesh’s statement on Ganesh Chaturthi also drew criticism from Campus Front of India, the students’ wing of People’s Front of India, which termed the statement “hypocritical” given the government’s opposition to girls’ wearing the hijab in classrooms.
Meanwhile, a Bengaluru-based Islamic scholar, Umar Shareef, said, “I am not in support of demanding a separate space for prayers. This would mean an unwarranted escalation of conflict in education institutions. Students can offer prayers even at their homes. However, when it comes to hijabs, we can only request the government to allow the girls to wear the hijabs in schools and colleges as per Islamic traditions.”
Google Search improvements will ensure you see content made by, and for, people
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022
Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed' in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch
National integration and commitment to democracy have been weakening in India
How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signalsPremium
This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap filmPremium
US passes landmark climate change law, wildfires in Europe, and more
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Google Search improvements will ensure you see content made by, and for, people
Retired HC judge to probe death of Haryana DSP during raid on mining mafia
Sports Ministry requests FIFA, AFC to allow Indian clubs play AFC tournaments
Snap reportedly stops Pixy drone just months after it was launched
Little boys salute with pride after being offered sweets by Army man. Win hearts of netizens
Salman Rushdie attack was unjustifiable, says former Pakistan PM Imran Khan
Bollywood and the boycott campaign: How long will film biggies remain silent?
Vijay Deverakonda on ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ trend: ‘You are not affecting Aamir Khan alone but the economy’
NEET UG 2022: Before result is declared, check state level admission process, cut off
Natchathiram Nagargiradhu trailer: Pa.Ranjith promises a trippy, colourful new-age romantic movie
China jails Canadian tycoon for 13 years for finance crimes
Flashback Friday: Vicky Kaushal to Mrunal Thakur, celebs who left us in awe of their style