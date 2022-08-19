scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 19, 2022

Ganesh idol row: Karnataka Waqf board welcomes move but asks for separate namaz rooms at schools

The Waqf board said Hindu students should also embrace Muslim traditions.

Allowing Ganesh idols at schools to mark Ganesh Chaturthi, the Karnataka Waqf board demanded the education department to allow Muslim students to also offer namaz at separate rooms in the schools. (File Representational Photo)

Following controversy over allowing Ganesh idols at schools to mark Ganesh Chaturthi, the Karnataka Waqf board demanded the education department to allow Muslim students to also offer namaz at separate rooms in the schools and said Hindu students should also embrace Muslim traditions.

Responding to education minister B C Nagesh’s announcement idols Waqf board president Shafi Sahadi said, “We welcome the government’s move to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at schools but at the same time, it would be ideal if the education department allows students to offer namaz in the noon and the compulsory namaz at mosques every Friday. To maintain equality, it is important that Muslim students know about Hindu traditions and Hindu students know Islamic traditions.”

Sahadi added, “The phrase Allahu Akbar is always linked with terrorism. It is important that students learn the real meaning of the phrase so that it clears misconceptions.”

Nagesh’s statement on Ganesh Chaturthi also drew criticism from Campus Front of India, the students’ wing of People’s Front of India, which termed the statement “hypocritical” given the government’s opposition to girls’ wearing the hijab in classrooms.

Meanwhile, a Bengaluru-based Islamic scholar, Umar Shareef, said, “I am not in support of demanding a separate space for prayers. This would mean an unwarranted escalation of conflict in education institutions. Students can offer prayers even at their homes. However, when it comes to hijabs, we can only request the government to allow the girls to wear the hijabs in schools and colleges as per Islamic traditions.”

First published on: 19-08-2022 at 06:08:50 pm
Next Story

Google Search improvements will ensure you see content made by, and for, people

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

'Two wickets down, one to go': BJP tears into AAP after CBI raid on Manish Sisodia

2

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022

3

Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed' in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch

4

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos

5

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos

Featured Stories

Bollywood and the boycott campaign: How long will film biggies remain sil...
Bollywood and the boycott campaign: How long will film biggies remain sil...
Kerala judge's comments: Putting the victim on trial
Kerala judge's comments: Putting the victim on trial
Explained: The vulnerabilities in Apple that India's IT Minister has flag...
Explained: The vulnerabilities in Apple that India's IT Minister has flag...
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...
AAP in the CBI crosshairs: Delhi ministers face a slew of agency probes s...
AAP in the CBI crosshairs: Delhi ministers face a slew of agency probes s...
J&K 25-lakh row: How are voters added to electoral rolls
J&K 25-lakh row: How are voters added to electoral rolls
National integration and commitment to democracy have been weakening in India
Ashutosh Varshney writes

National integration and commitment to democracy have been weakening in India

How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signals
Gadkari out, Fadnavis in

How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signals

Premium
Hyderabad cops detain BJP MLA who threatened to disrupt Munawar Faruqui’s show
In Hyderabad

Hyderabad cops detain BJP MLA who threatened to disrupt Munawar Faruqui’s show

BSF jawan killed in ambush near India-Bangladesh border

BSF jawan killed in ambush near India-Bangladesh border

Sunak takes time out of campaign for temple visit on Janmashtami

Sunak takes time out of campaign for temple visit on Janmashtami

This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap film
Dobaaraa review

This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap film

Premium
Why is swine flu surging in Maharashtra? What are the symptoms?

Why is swine flu surging in Maharashtra? What are the symptoms?

US passes landmark climate change law, wildfires in Europe, and more
Top climate stories this week

US passes landmark climate change law, wildfires in Europe, and more

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 19: Latest News
Advertisement