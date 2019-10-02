Gandhi 150: List of Mahatma Gandhi scholarships, fellowship programmes for meritorious students

Today is the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi whose teachings continue to inspire generations across the world. He advocated for free and compulsory education for all boys and girls between seven and 14 years. As a tribute to his ideologies, several varsities offer scholarships and fellowship programmes for meritorious students.

The scholarship programme run by the Government of India also covers students from other countries.

List of scholarship programmes on Mahatma Gandhi

Vel Tech Mahatma Gandhi National Merit Scholarship

Vel Tech institute offers scholarships to 9,500 meritorious students every year. The scholarship scheme was introduced in 2009. with the objective to provide affordable world-class education to aspiring students irrespective of their financial means.

Eligibility criteria:

A student who scores above 95 per cent will be eligible for 75 per cent scholarship in the tuition fee.

A student who scores between 90 – 94.9 per cent will be eligible for 50 per cent scholarship in the tuition fee.

A student who scores between 80 – 89.9 per cent will be eligible for 25 per cent scholarship in the tuition fee.

A student who scores between 70 – 79.9 per cent will be eligible for 10 per cent scholarship in the tuition fee.

100 per cent scholarship will be awarded to topper from each state/ union territory.

Scholarship for VTUEEE 2019

Scholarships will be offered based on the rank scored by the student in VTUEEE exam. Top 20 rank-holders will get 75 per cent scholarship in tuition fee, students who score between rank 21 to 500 will be eligible for 50 per cent scholarship in tuition fee.

Mahatma Gandhi scholarship

Mahatma Gandhi University, Meghalaya provides scholarships to underprivileged meritorious students pursuing graduation/ post-graduation/ diploma courses.

Course of study: All diploma/ graduate/ post-graduate courses.

Duration of course: Six semesters/ 3 years / 2 or 3 years.

Eligibility criteria: The candidates need to hold a 10+2 pass certificate from any stream.

Preference will be given to candidates, whose family annual income is less than Rs 2,50,000 per annum belonging to any category (Gen/SC/ST/OBC etc.).

Selection Criteria: Candidates will be selected based on written test and interview

Scholarship value: Successful candidates under this scholarship program will be awarded waiver of 20 per cent of the course fee.

Mahatma Gandhi scholarship for Sri Lankan students

The Government of India offers this merit-based scholarship for Sri Lankan students. Provided by High Commission of India, Colombo, this scholarship is awarded to 150 meritorious Sri Lankan students per year. This scholarship is provided for studies at undergraduate and postgraduate level in any college in India. The online application process will be closed on May 31, 2020.

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications: The students should be citizens of Sri Lanka. They are chosen, in consultation with the Ministry of Education, Sri Lanka, on the basis of their performance in GCE ‘O’ level examination and on merit-cum-means criteria.

Application process: The candidates need to apply through the website of the High Commission of India, Sri Lanka- hcicolombo.gov.in. The online application process will be closed on May 31, 2020.

Gandhi Fellowship Programme

The Gandhi Fellowship is a two-year residential, professional programme and aims to develop young leaders with leadership skills required to bring about social change and in public systems.

The application process will be open soon at the website – gandhifellowship.org.

The candidates with Bachelor’s, Master’s degree irrespective of disciplines can apply for the fellowship programme. The upper age limit of the candidates should not be less than 26 years.

The candidates will get a monthly allowance of Rs 14,000 and Rs 600 for mobile and free accommodations.

For any queries, candidates can mail on register@gandhifellowship.org.