Gandhi Jayanti 2018: Mahatama Gandhi’s school life

Every year on October 2 the country comes together to celebrate and remember the man who inspired the nation to fight colonial rule- Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. When we learn about the father of the nation, we hear stories of his struggles for non-violence, equality and freedom. However, do we know who he was as a student?

Here are some facts you need to know about education pursued by Mahatma Gandhi:

Primary education:

Gandhi was born in Porbandar in 1869 and received primary education in the city. He was not a bright student and used to learn by writing with his finger in the dust. He was neither considered to be very gifted in the classroom nor in the playing field.

High school:

He moved to Rajkot at the age of 9 when his father took on the role of a counsellor to the ruler and later the diwan. Gandhi joined Alfred High School in the city at the age of 11 and even lost a year when he got married at the age of 13 and struggled through school due to his father’s ill health. He was noted to be good at English, fair in arithmetic, weak in geography, good in conduct and bad in handwriting. The school was later renamed to Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi High School in his memory and was shut down in May 2017 after 164 years, to make way for a museum.

He completed his schooling in Ahmedabad in 1887.

