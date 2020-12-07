GADVASU bags first spot among state veterinary universities in ICAR rankings

GADVASU secured first rank among state veterinary universities in India for the year 2019. Image source: gadvasu.in

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Sunday congratulated the Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana, for securing first rank among state veterinary universities in India for the year 2019. Meanwhile, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) stood second among agricultural universities by ICAR for 2019.

The rankings were decided by the Education Division, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), New Delhi.In his congratulatory message, Amarinder lauded the “efforts, dedication, commitment and hard work of the faculty and staff of GADVASU”. He also appreciated the work done by GADVASU Vice-Chancellor Dr Inderjeet Singh in achieving this coveted honour.

GADVASU had ranked 7th among all 67 agricultural universities, veterinary universities and ICAR research institutes of India. Ranking was based on several parameters including student and faculty profile, student placements, research publications and citations, patents, technologies generated and transferred to farmers, resource generated and linkages.

