FYJC third merit list shows up to 3% higher cut-off score than second list

The third merit list of the First Year Junior College (Class XI) admissions was declared on Monday. Prominent city colleges have witnessed two to three per cent increase in their cut-off score as compared to the second merit list. A total of 50,769 students are allotted seats in this round.
At popular St Xavier’s College, the cut-off score for the arts stream, which was 93.4 per cent in the second merit list, has increased to 95.6 per cent in the third merit list. The situation is similar in other colleges popular for the arts. At Jai Hind College, the cut-off score has increased to 92.8 per cent from 90.3 per cent in the second merit list.
The science stream, too, has shown a significant jump in the cut-off score. At D G Ruparel College, the third round of admissions closed at 92.2 per cent whereas the cut-off for the second merit list was only 89 per cent. Ramnivas Ruia Junior college closed third round at 93.4 per cent, a significant jump from 91.2 per cent in the second merit list.
Among colleges popular for the commerce stream, R A Podar College had no third list whereas H R College and N M College closed admissions at 96.8 per cent and 95.4 per cent, respectively. This is a huge jump from their second merit list cut-off which was 92.6 per cent and 92.2 per cent respectively.
Dr Pooja Ramchandani, principal of the H R College, said, “By the time of the third round of FYJC admissions, hardly any seats are left at popular colleges. But the demand continues to remain high resulting in higher cut-off. We had only a single student list for the third round.”
Of the total 1,43,010 candidates who registered for the third round of FYJC admissions, 50,769 have been allotted seats in this round, which had a total of 1,43,602 seats to offer. All students have time until August 24 to confirm admission on allotted seats.
First published on: 22-08-2022 at 09:08:36 pm
