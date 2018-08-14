FYJC special round : 1.17 lakh seats available for 60,000 applicants

The education department has conducted four rounds of admissions so far and yet over 60,000 applicants haven’t been able to secure admissions despite having scored well in Class X board exams. The education department has conducted four rounds of admissions so far and yet over 60,000 applicants haven’t been able to secure admissions despite having scored well in Class X board exams.

Over 1.17 lakh seats are now up for grabs in the special round of admissions to the first year junior colleges (FYJC), scheduled for later this week. In the seat matrix announced Monday, over 10,000 minority quota seats and 5,600 management quota seats have been added to the pool available for applications.

Until now, the in-house and minority quota seats in minority colleges were off limits for applicants. Following an order by the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court, minority and management quota seats in minority colleges had been left out of the online admission process. They have now been added to the seat count, said an official from the education department.

Now, there are 1,17,833 seats available for applicants, who haven’t been allotted seats. The education department has conducted four rounds of admissions so far and yet over 60,000 applicants haven’t been able to secure admissions despite having scored well in Class X board exams.

“With the quota seats up for grabs, there are more than enough seats available. We have opened the forms again so that candidates can fill their preferences based on the vacancies displayed,” said the official.

Candidates and their parents are also hopeful of securing a seat in the special round as seat counts have opened up in some of the sought after colleges where no seats were available earlier. For instance, KC College, where admissions closed after the second round has 75 seats left in the Arts stream. At Mithibai College, there are over 250 seats in the Science stream.

“Many colleges have surrendered their quota seats and chances have opened up in the preferred colleges where we had missed out by a mark. I am hopeful that my son will get an admission in this round,” said a parent, on the condition of anonymity.

