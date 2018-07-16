FYJC second merit list 2018 not releasing today, check new schedule here

FYJC second merit list: The admission is in progress at SP college. Express photo by Arul Horizon (representational image) FYJC second merit list: The admission is in progress at SP college. Express photo by Arul Horizon (representational image)

FYJC second merit list: The second merit list of First Year Junior College’s (FYJC), scheduled to release today, has been postponed to July 19 due to High Court’s order. The merit list for all regions — Mumbai, Pune, Amravarti, Nagpur, Nashik and Aurangabad — will be available on their respective official websiste. The merit list for Mumbai and Pune will be available at mumbai.11thadmission.net and pune.11thadmission.net.

The first merit list was released on July 7. As per reports, nearly 2.3 lakh candidates applied of which seats have been allotted to as many as 1.2 lakh applicants. About 50,000 seats are already filled after the round 1. Students can check the vacancy list and cut off of the first merit list on the website.

This year, the cut-off remains high as the number of top scorers has raised the scores in many sought-after junior colleges in the city. In the first round of seat allotment, about 1.2 lakh applicants were allotted seats in junior colleges in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

