FYJC second merit list 2018 to release today at mumbai.11thadmission.net, pune.11thadmission.net

FYJC second merit list: After getting delayed by two days, the second merit list of First Year Junior College’s (FYJC) will release today. The merit list for Mumbai and Pune will be available at mumbai.11thadmission.net and pune.11thadmission.net. The merit list for all regions — Mumbai, Pune, Amravati, Nagpur, Nashik and Aurangabad — will be available on their respective official website. The admission for second general merit list at the college level will begin from July 19 to July 21.

The vacancy list and cut-off of the second merit list will be available on the website. The third merit list will be released on July 26 at 11 am and the seats will be displayed on July 30. Similarly, the fourth merit list will be released on August 2.

FYJC merit list 2018: Steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘FYJC merit list round 3′ link

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your registration number and other details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the same and take a print out for future reference

The first merit list was released on July 7. As per reports, nearly 2.3 lakh candidates applied of which seats have been allotted to as many as 1.2 lakh applicants. About 50,000 seats are already filled after the round 1. Students can check the vacancy list and cut off of the first merit list on the website.

