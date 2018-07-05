FYJC Pune first merit list 2018 released, check at pune.11thadmission.net

FYJC Pune 2018: Check what all documents are required during admission FYJC Pune 2018: Check what all documents are required during admission

FYJC merit list: The first general merit list of First Year Junior College (FYJC) will be released today at pune.11thadmission.net. About 2.3 lakh students have applied for over 3 lakh seats in the city colleges. In a relief to thousands of students, this year the number of colleges have gone up to 800.

FYJC merit list 2018, here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘FYJC merit list round 1′ link

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your registration number and other details

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: If required, download and take a print out

FYJC Pune 2018: Documents required during admission

1. Original mark sheet of class 10 or SSC exams or any equivalent recognised exam.

2. Original school leaving certificate.

3. Caste certificate (if applicable).

4. Special reservation certificate (if applicable).

Students should also keep two or three sets of photocopies for the above documents as they will be required for admission to a junior college.

This year, the CAP committee has imposed restrictions on students seeking a transfer. A student can seek a change of college only if their residence is too far from the current college and closer to the college they are seeking admission in. Also in case if their parent has been transferred to another location and their residence has changed; and those students who have taken admission in a particular stream but cannot cope with or wish to change. Also, students with medical problems are allowed to seek a transfer

