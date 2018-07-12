FYJC Mumbai, Pune round 2 list released at mumbai.11thadmission.net, pune.11thadmission.net

FYJC merit list is out at mumbai.11thadmission.net, pune.11thadmission.net FYJC merit list is out at mumbai.11thadmission.net, pune.11thadmission.net

FYJC merit list 2018: The result of First Year Junior College’s (FYJC) centralised allocation’s of round 2 has been released today, on July 12 at the official website, mumbai.11thadmission.net and pune.11thadmission.net. The first merit list was released on July 7. As per reports, nearly 2.3 lakh candidates applied of which seats have been allotted to as many as 1.2 lakh applicants. About 50,000 seats are already filled after the round 1. Students can check the vacancy list and cut off of the first merit list on the website.

By July 13, the students can fill Part-I and Part –II of admission forms. The second general merit list will be made available on July 16.

Due to heavy rain in Mumbai, the deadline for the FYJC admissions has been extended by a day for the second time owing to heavy rains. The education department on Tuesday allowed candidates allotted seats in the first round to confirm their admissions by Wednesday.

FYJC merit list 2018: Steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘FYJC merit list round 3′ link

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your registration number and other details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the same and take a print out for future reference

Students need to bring their original mark sheet of class 10 or SSC exams or any equivalent recognised exam along with the original school leaving certificate for the admission in FYJC.

Caste certificate and special reservation certificate are required, if applicable. Students should also keep two or three sets of photocopies for the above documents as they will be required for admission to a junior college.

